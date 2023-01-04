facebook
India, Canada and other countries impose COVID-19 travel restrictions on travellers from China
Travel
04 Jan 2023 03:03 PM

India, Canada and other countries impose COVID-19 travel restrictions on travellers from China

Sreetama Basu

China has been worst hit by the latest surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. This has led to many countries across the world, including India, to impose COVID travel restrictions on tourists coming in from China.

Authorities of India, Spain, Malaysia, US, Australia, Canada, Japan and several other European countries have imposed COVID travel restrictions on China. Reason? The lack of information from China about the latest COVID variants, leading to countries worrying about the wave and the severity of the infections. As the death toll in China reached 9,000, its relaxation of zero-COVID rules has concerned many countries. Here’s the list of countries and their travel restrictions on travellers from China.

List Of Countries Imposing COVID Travel Restrictions On China

India

COVID travel restrictions

India has made it mandatory for passengers from several countries to present a negative COVID report before travelling to the country. The countries include China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand. There will also be random RT PCR tests conducted on about 2% of travellers coming in from other parts of the world. Those who test positive or are found with symptoms will be immediately quarantined.

Japan

Japan has mandated a negative COVID-19 test on arrival for passengers from China. While those who test positive will be immediately quarantined, authorities will also limit the requests of airlines looking to increase flights to China as part of its COVID travel restrictions.

United States

The USA is set to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests on passengers coming from China, January 5, 2023, onwards. All passengers above the age of 2 will be required to present negative COVID reports, not more than two days old for people coming in from China, Hong Kong or Macau. The authorities have also asked US citizens to reconsider travel to any of these countries.

Italy

Italian authorities have mandated COVID-19 antigen swabs and virus sequencing for everyone coming in from China. At Malpensa airport in Milan, testing of passengers arriving from Beijing and Shanghai is already in place. Health Minister Orazio Schillaci has also mentioned that this measure ensures the surveillance and detection of possible COVID variants.

Spain

In its own set of COVID travel restrictions, Spain has mandated a negative COVID-19 test or a full course of vaccination for travellers from China.

COVID travel restrictions

Several other countries like Malaysia, Taiwan, and South Korea have travel restrictions against China in place. Whereas countries like Australia, the Philippines and Britain are closely monitoring the situation in China and might impose travel restrictions on China, if needed.

Australia and Canada

Both countries issued new travel restrictions, stating that from January 5, all incoming travellers from China, Hong Kong and Macau will have to submit a COVID-19 negative test taken within two days of their arrival.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock

This story first appeared here.

China covid travel covid-19 travel restrictions
