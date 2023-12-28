Indonesia invites travellers with five-year multiple-entry visa option

facebook
28 Dec 2023 06:44 PM

Pyusha Chatterjee

In a strategic move aimed at boosting tourism in the country, Indonesia is introducing a five-year multiple-entry visa for both leisure and business travellers.

According to reports, the Directorate General of Immigration, in a bid to enhance the country’s economy and facilitate easier travel, has announced this latest offering of a five-year multiple-entry visa. Travellers can now explore the diverse attractions of Indonesia while enjoying the convenience of this extended visa.

Five-year multiple-entry tourist visa to Indonesia: Here’s all you need to know

Indonesia multiple entry visa
Image credit: Pukpik/ Unsplash

The Directorate General of Immigration has also clarified that holders of the multiple-entry tourist visa can enjoy stays in Indonesia for up to 60 days.

The visa cost is fixed at USD 972, with online payment being the designated method. While the visa allows participants to engage in meetings and events, it does not grant permission for permanent employment in the country. Similarly, tourists can visit friends and relatives but are not eligible for permanent residency.

Indonesia has also expressed interest in visa exemptions for nationals from 20 more countries, including Australia, India, China, South Korea, the UK, the US, France, Qatar, Germany, UAE, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, New Zealand, Italy, and Spain. Two additional Middle Eastern countries may soon be included in this list.

For more information on the Indonesian visa application process, visit the official website of Indonesia.

(Feature image credit: Jeremy Bishop/ Unsplash)

Frequent Asked Question (FAQ)

How can I apply for an Indonesian multiple-entry visa?
You need to visit the official website of Indonesia and follow the step-by-step procedure to apply for a multiple-entry visa.

Pyusha Chatterjee

A journalist, Pyusha has previously worked with media organisations including The New Indian Express and Hindustan Times. A solo traveller by choice, she loves exploring life more than anything else, after food of course. When she isn't gardening, writing, reading, cooking or singing out loud, you can spot her watching films and series, debating with friends or organising things unnecessarily.

 
