Japan gets ready for spectacular views of fall leaves; another reason to visit the country

With autumn comes cooler temperatures, warm baths and cups of hot chocolate. Another thing synonymous with the season is autumn leaves. And Japan is undoubtedly one of those places that offer magnificent views of fall.

If you’re planning to visit the country this autumn, we have good news. The Japan Meteorological Corporation has announced the forecast for this year’s autumn leaves and it is expected to be the fall spectacle of a lifetime.

Japan Autumn 2023: Know where to see the best fall foliage in the country

Autumn is one of the best seasons for nature lovers to head to the Land of the Rising Sun as the weather transitions from warm months to comparatively cooler ones with crisp air. Landscapes turn gorgeous with hues of red, yellow and orange, and that is reason enough to spend more time outdoors.

For this year, The Japan Meteorological Corporation has announced its official forecast for two kinds of foliage, the fiery red momiji (Japanese maple leaves) and golden-hued ginkgo leaves.

When and where to witness Ginkgo foliage?

The spectacle can be first experienced in Hokkaido, with Sapporo seeing the ginkgo tree leaves around November 6. The visuals will be most vibrant around November 25, adds the report. Additionally, ginkgo trees in Osaka are expected to reach their peak on November 24, while those in Kyoto will be at their best around November 27.

When to experience Momiji leaves at their best?

According to the forecast, Tokyo will witness stunning red maple leaves around November 30, followed by Osaka a few days later on December 3. Kyoto, on the other hand, will be at its best through December, while those in Sapporo can expect red maples to showcase their beauty around November 8.

The website adds that while this forecast is for the month of September, another estimate will be released in October.

Hero and featured image credit: Tara Vester/Unsplash

This story first appeared here.