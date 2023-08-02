facebook
Home > Travel > Travel News > Paris announces plans to bring back swimming in the Seine river 100 years after ban
Paris announces plans to bring back swimming in the Seine river 100 years after ban
Travel
02 Aug 2023 06:03 PM

Paris announces plans to bring back swimming in the Seine river 100 years after ban

Anushka Goel

The Seine River cuts through Paris, giving an iconic characteristic to the city and adding to its vibe. Ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games, the city authorities are giving this mighty river a facelift. They will allow swimming in its waters over 100 years after it was first banned.

During the 1900 Olympic Games, the first in Paris, swimming competitions took place in the Seine. Additionally, the river had been used by locals to bathe in for centuries until a ban was imposed in 1923 due to pollution.

Clean-up efforts, a part of the ‘Swimming Plan’, began in 2018 and are nearing completion. The river will once again be a part of the city’s Olympic legacy and after the Games are over, three public swimming areas will be opened for locals in 2025.

All we know about swimming in the Seine River in Paris

The opening ceremony for the Paris 2024 Games is scheduled to take place on the river instead of the Olympic stadium (where it is traditionally held). About 6,00,000 people are expected to watch it from the sidelines. “At the Paris 2024 Games, the athletes will inaugurate swimming in the river with the organisation of Olympic events. A revival that will pave the way for aquatic leisure,” the Paris government shared in a statement on July 10.

Additionally, the river will also host three Olympic and Paralympic events, triathlon, marathon swimming and Para-triathlon.

Seine river
Image credit: Andrew Boersma/Unsplash

Plans for the clean-up project, estimated to be around EUR 1.4 billion (USD 1.55 billion, approx), have been in the works for a while now, but the upcoming Olympic Games have speeded up the execution. Efforts include the installation of disinfection units at underwater treatment plants run by the Paris region public sanitation service, which will be operational this summer. Also, other structures such as rainwater storage basins, aimed at improving the quality of water, are underway. Another important aspect of the clean-up is removing bacterial pollution from wastewater even before it reaches the river.

Public sites to be opened for swimmers in 2025

According to the statement, the three sites that will be opened to the public are Bras Marie, Bras de Grenelle and Bercy. These will be marked by buoys and there will be a pontoon to get to them. The spaces will be equipped with spots to change in, shower and store belongings.

(Main and featured image credit: Maximilian Zahn/Unsplash)

This story first appeared here.

 

Paris olympic Seine River
Paris announces plans to bring back swimming in the Seine river 100 years after ban

Anushka Goel

Anushka has worked with publications such as Times of India and Being Indian. A graduate from Xavier Institute of Communications, she specialises in entertainment, food and travel. She also likes to write about sustainability and beauty. When not working, you can catch her reading a book, tending to her plants, cooking or playing an instrument.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.