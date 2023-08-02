Paris announces plans to bring back swimming in the Seine river 100 years after ban

The Seine River cuts through Paris, giving an iconic characteristic to the city and adding to its vibe. Ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games, the city authorities are giving this mighty river a facelift. They will allow swimming in its waters over 100 years after it was first banned.

During the 1900 Olympic Games, the first in Paris, swimming competitions took place in the Seine. Additionally, the river had been used by locals to bathe in for centuries until a ban was imposed in 1923 due to pollution.

Clean-up efforts, a part of the ‘Swimming Plan’, began in 2018 and are nearing completion. The river will once again be a part of the city’s Olympic legacy and after the Games are over, three public swimming areas will be opened for locals in 2025.

All we know about swimming in the Seine River in Paris

#7h50 : l’annonce 🏊‍♀️ Se baigner dans la Seine, un rêve qui deviendra réalité pour les Parisiens dès 2025, grâce aux Jeux de #Paris2024. Ce matin, j’ai l’immense plaisir de dévoiler 3 des sites de baignade dans la Seine retenus. Surprise ! 🤫https://t.co/XqRFI0fTb6 — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) July 9, 2023

The opening ceremony for the Paris 2024 Games is scheduled to take place on the river instead of the Olympic stadium (where it is traditionally held). About 6,00,000 people are expected to watch it from the sidelines. “At the Paris 2024 Games, the athletes will inaugurate swimming in the river with the organisation of Olympic events. A revival that will pave the way for aquatic leisure,” the Paris government shared in a statement on July 10.

Additionally, the river will also host three Olympic and Paralympic events, triathlon, marathon swimming and Para-triathlon.

Plans for the clean-up project, estimated to be around EUR 1.4 billion (USD 1.55 billion, approx), have been in the works for a while now, but the upcoming Olympic Games have speeded up the execution. Efforts include the installation of disinfection units at underwater treatment plants run by the Paris region public sanitation service, which will be operational this summer. Also, other structures such as rainwater storage basins, aimed at improving the quality of water, are underway. Another important aspect of the clean-up is removing bacterial pollution from wastewater even before it reaches the river.

Public sites to be opened for swimmers in 2025

According to the statement, the three sites that will be opened to the public are Bras Marie, Bras de Grenelle and Bercy. These will be marked by buoys and there will be a pontoon to get to them. The spaces will be equipped with spots to change in, shower and store belongings.

