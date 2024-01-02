Unlock extended stays in Phuket with seamless visa e-extension

Phuket, a premier destination in Thailand, is enhancing the travel experience for visitors by introducing an online visa extension service. This initiative by the Immigration Bureau of Thailand aims to streamline the process for tourists staying in Phuket who wish to extend their stay.

The island has seen a significant influx of tourists, with Phuket International Airport welcoming an average of 3,600 people from Russia, 1,500 from China, 780 from the UK, and 780 from India daily in December 2023. With expectations of over 350,000 tourists in the coming month, the need for efficient visa services has become crucial.

All you need to know about Phuket’s plans for online visa extension

Phuket’s online visa extension, named “E-Extension”, is set to cover 12 specified visa categories. Travellers can conveniently submit required documents and schedule appointments with the Immigration Bureau through the online platform. However, a crucial step in the process involves obtaining a physical stamp on their passport to finalise the visa extension. Although specific details of the online visa extension process in Phuket are pending disclosure, Immigration Bureau Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Itthiphon Itthisanronnachai has indicated that the new system aims to significantly reduce the processing time, as reported by The Phuket News.

As Thailand strives to become more tourist-friendly, the move to facilitate online visa extension is part of a series of measures. Notably, the nation has opened its doors to citizens of India and Taiwan, allowing them visa-free travel until May 2024, enabling a 30-day visit without the need for a tourist visa. Before this, Thailand extended visa exemptions to Chinese and Kazakhstani travellers, granting them a visa-free stay of 30 days.

(Feature image credit: Mike Swigunski/Unsplash)