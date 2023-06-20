facebook
EU has agreed to make the Schengen visa process digital. Here’s the difference it’ll make
Travel
20 Jun 2023 12:43 PM

EU has agreed to make the Schengen visa process digital. Here’s the difference it’ll make

Anushka Goel

Your Schengen visa procedure, including the application to getting the actual visa itself, would soon become mostly digital. The European Union (EU) member states, along with the lawmakers have agreed to change the current Schengen visa system soon.

The new law has not been adopted formally. However, once that happens, it will allow most people wanting to visit the EU to apply for their visa online, rather than visiting the consulate or visa offices. According to a statement issued by the EU, the goal of the proposal is to make the application process efficient and to improve the security of the Schengen area.

All you need to know about the Schengen visa application being digital

Schengen visa application
Image credit: Shutterstock

After the rules are in place, the EU would create a visa application platform. Other than a few exceptions, applications for all Schengen visas will be submitted on this website, which would then be sent to the respective national visa systems based on the countries they have been applied for.

Applicants for the Schengen visa would be able to upload all their documents and add relevant data, including supporting travel documents, identification and other details, and pay the visa fees. Further, the platform would also notify them of their application status and final decision on their visa.

The statement adds that only those applying for the Schengen visa for the first time or whose biometric data has expired as well as people with a new travel document would have to visit the visa centres or consulates in person. Further, in case one is travelling to more than one Schengen nation, the platform will automatically determine the country where they have to get their visa approved, based on the duration of stay. However, applicants can also mention where they want their application to be processed, based on the purpose of travel. The visa itself will be digital and will be issued as a 2D barcode that is cryptographically signed.

(Hero and Featured Image credit: Shutterstock)

Anushka has worked with publications such as Times of India and Being Indian. A graduate from Xavier Institute of Communications, she specialises in entertainment, food and travel. She also likes to write about sustainability and beauty. When not working, you can catch her reading a book, tending to her plants, cooking or playing an instrument.

   
