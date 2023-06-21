Singapore Airlines named world’s best airline, Cathay Pacific on number 8

According to a recent poll by Skytrax, Singapore Airlines (SIA) has been declared as the best airline in the world. Singapore’s national carrier has taken over the top spot from Qatar Airways, based on votes by over 20 million travellers.

The international air transport rating organisation took into account voters from around the world. According to the report, SIA has grabbed the spot for the fifth time in the 23-year history of the rankings.

What makes Singapore Airlines the best in the world?

Other than being ranked the world’s best, SIA has also received titles for Best First Class, Best First Class Seat, Best First Class Comfort Amenities and Best Airline in Asia at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards ceremony, held on June 20, 2023. Additionally, the airline’s budget arm, Scoot, was named the Best Long-Haul Low-Cost Airline.

According to the rankings by the London-based firm, Singapore Airlines finished second in 2019, 2021 and 2022, following Qatar Airways. For the 2023 rankings, travellers from over 100 countries voted for more than 325 airlines from September 2022 till May 2023.

The best airlines in the world ranked

Japan’s All Nippon Airways ranks in the third spot, Emirates in the fourth and Japan Airlines in the fifth spot. Here’s the list of the top 20 airlines in the world:

Singapore Airlines Qatar Airways All Nippon Airways (ANA) Emirates Japan Airlines Turkish Airlines Air France Cathay Pacific EVA Air Korean Air Hainan Airlines Swiss Int’l Air Lines Etihad Airways Iberia Fiji Airways Vistara Qantas Airways British Airways Air New Zealand Delta Air Lines

Also, Vistara has been named the Best Airline in India/South Asia, along with ranking on top for Best Airline Staff Service for the region. IndiGo has once again been termed as the Best Low-Cost Airline in India/South Asia.

Hero and Featured Image credit: shawnanggg/Unsplash

