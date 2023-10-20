Singapore airlines takes off with 170,000 round-trip ticket discounts

This might be a good time to plan your next trip, particularly if you’re travelling between January and September 2024. Singapore Airlines has introduced discounts on more than 170,000 round-trip tickets, covering Business Class, Premium Economy Class, and Economy Class, for flights originating in Singapore to 71 destinations.

These exclusive discounts are part of Singapore Airline’s Time to Fly travel fair. Online ticket sales will begin on November 3, 2023, and will run through November 16, 2023. You can book these discounted Singapore Airlines tickets through the SIA mobile app, website or authorised airline-appointed travel agents.

Enjoy savings on Scoot tickets with Singapore Airlines

In addition to the Singapore Airlines discounts, customers can also take advantage of reduced prices for Scoot tickets. This limited-time offer is available not only online but also at the physical Time to Fly travel fair scheduled from November 3-5. The fair will be held at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre’s halls 405 and 406. Singapore Airlines is making up to 200,000 one-way tickets for its low-cost subsidiary, Scoot, available at lower prices.

Lee Lik Hsin, Chief Commercial Officer of Singapore Airlines, said, “Our biggest Time to Fly travel fair offers customers attractive discounts on 170,000 round-trip SIA tickets and 200,000 one-way Scoot tickets, from Singapore to around the world. SIA and Scoot are pleased to offer our customers greater options and value as they make their travel and holiday plans for 2024, and as we return to pre-pandemic levels of operations.”

Apart from ticket sales, the three-day event promises much more. Engaging activities and exclusive giveaways await, including lucky draws with prizes like a pair of Business Class round-trip tickets to Denpasar Bali (Indonesia), Male (the Maldives), Osaka (Japan), and Phuket (Thailand). Children can get a chance to dress up as airline cabin crew and pilots for memorable photo opportunities.

