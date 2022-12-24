Now you can track your bags while flying to and from Singapore’s Changi Airport

Singapore’s Changi Airport has launched an app-based tracking service, helping flyers track their bags and get notifications about the bags’ location.

The past year has witnessed a shortage of manpower in the aviation sector. This has led to major mismanagement of cargo, resulting in massive baggage delays and lost luggage. Flyers have complained about their bags being sent off to a completely different location, leading to their bags being lost or returned to them completely damaged, after months. There is a major need for baggage tracking services while flying and it seems like Singapore’s Changi Airport is taking a step forward in that direction.

Changi Airport has launched a personalised baggage tracker from December 12 onwards, allowing passengers to know the location of their bags from the moment it is dropped at the check-in counter till it comes back to the passenger at the arrival.

The baggage tracking services are only accessible to passengers in the 35 participating airlines who are departing from or transferring and arriving at Changi’s terminals 2 and 3. Popular airlines like Singapore Airlines, Finnair, Jetstar Asia and Air India are availing these services.

How can passengers track their luggage at the Changi Airport:

Using the Singapore airport’s app, the iChangi app, passengers can track the status of their bags and receive updates on whether their baggage is delayed due to bad weather. One can track their bag for up to three days after the flight, letting you know the bag’s location in case it is lost or misplaced at the airport.

The baggage tracker feature was initially tested among Changi Airport Group’s staff before being deployed for public use. The tracking serving will be rolled out at Terminals 1 and 4 by the beginning of 2023, reported The Strait Times.

Delta Air Lines and Korean Air have rolled out similar services to their flyers, however, these services are only available to people flying from these airlines.

Changi Airport has been famous for its world-class services. Not only is it an excellent airport but it has become a tourist destination as well! With the addition of baggage tracking services, the airport is working towards improving passengers’ experience while travelling through the airport.

Hero and feature image credits: courtesy of Shutterstock

The story first appeared here.