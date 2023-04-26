Sleep tourism: Snooze-focused luxury vacations are on the rise

For some people, vacations are about excursions, museum visits and long walks. For others, vacations are about relaxing and sunbathing by the pool. But another category of travelers has been emerging lately, as some vacationers are now jetting off in search of deep and restful sleep. Welcome to the age of sleep tourism read sleep vacations.

The idea of heading off on vacation to sleep might sound strange, but it’s a very serious concept. Just look at social networks like TikTok, where the #sleeptourism hashtag is close to 200,000 views. Similarly, the number of people who searched for “sleep retreats” on Google increased by 1,100% between January and February 2023, according to Martin Seeley, CEO and sleep expert at MattressNextDay.

But why is a simple vacation no longer enough to rest and recuperate? Why do we feel the need to take days off for the pure purpose of sleep? “People often associate travel with decadent meals, extending their bedtimes, the attractions and the things you do while you’re traveling, really almost at the cost of sleep. Now, I think there’s just been a huge seismic shift in our collective awareness and prioritization on wellness and well-being,” explains Dr Rebecca Robbins, a sleep researcher and co-author of the book “Sleep for Success,” speaking to CNN Travel.

It appears that the global pandemic has played a major role in this. A study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine found that 40% of the more than 2,500 adults who took part reported a decrease in the quality of their sleep since the beginning of the pandemic. And this could prove a major problem considering that insufficient sleep can be responsible for many health conditions, such as hypertension, cerebrovascular disease, as well as depression. But even before Covid, the issue of sleep was already being raised by health studies. In 2019, research from the French public health agency, Santé Publique France, reported that French people have lost between 1 hour and 1.5 hours of sleep per night over the past 50 years. For the first time, French people’s sleep time fell below 7 hours per night. Suggested causes include the proliferation of screens, including the omnipresence of smartphones, plus busy, fast-paced lifestyles and noise pollution.

From CBD to smart beds

The need to sleep in order to physically and mentally recharge our batteries has been well understood by the tourism industry. Several hotel companies and resorts have seen an opportunity to expand their offer to include breaks specifically focused on sleep.

To accompany their guests in their quest for sleep and rest, hotels are offering meditation, yoga, massages, hot baths with essential oils, and multiple tips for promoting good sleep. Others provide luxury pajamas and lavender-infused cashmere sleep masks or propose sound-based therapies.

Another important point for a successful sleep break is the bed. Here again, hotels are not skimping on the means, with connected beds capable of analysing — and regulating — several criteria essential to a good night’s sleep (or a good nap), such as body temperature or mattress firmness. Others opt for water mattresses to relieve stress on pressure points. Not to mention the many gadgets that now equip these sleep-focused hotel rooms, like soundproofing, aroma diffusers, etc.

Luxury breaks

These sleep retreats and packages are available all over the world and can take many forms. You can book a week in a fitness clinic in sunny Spain, with a modern room overlooking the sea, or in a quiet, more remote location. You can also book a weekend, or even just one night, in a hotel — usually of the luxury variety — in a major metropolis, such as Paris, New York or Tokyo.

Regardless of the location and duration of a sleep retreat, this type of break is mainly aimed at a wealthy clientele, on the lookout for the latest lifestyle trends on social media.

