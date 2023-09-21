facebook
This island in Thailand is the world’s most overcrowded destination

Pristine beaches, tropical weather and azure waters are probably a few of the things that come to mind when you think of a relaxing getaway. But what if your dream vacation is full of travellers from around the world? That takes away the relaxing bit of the getaway. To help you make a better choice, new research revealed the world’s most overcrowded tourist destinations and a Thai island tops the list.

The research, conducted by MoneyTransfers.com, compares the number of visitors with the local population of famous tourist destinations, highlighting spots that are the most popular around the world. On the top is Thailand’s Phuket, followed by Pattaya and Krabi.

This Thai island tops the world’s most overcrowded tourist destinations list

Krabi, Thailand | Best Destinations To Take A Trip With Friends
Image credit: Nextvoyage/ Pexels

These are the most overcrowded spots in the world, along with the number of travellers per resident:

  1. Phuket, Thailand (118.5)
  2. Pattaya, Thailand (98.7)
  3. Krabi, Thailand (72.2)
  4. Muğla, Turkey (40.2)
  5. Hurghada, Egypt (28.6)
  6. Macau (26.9)
  7. Heraklion, Greece (22.0)
  8. Venice, Italy (21.3)
  9. Rhodes, Greece 20.3
  10. Miami, the United States (18.6)
  11. Orlando, the United States (17.8)
  12. Las Vegas, United States (10.2)
  13. Cancún, Mexico (9.6)
  14. Antalya, Turkey (9.2)
  15. Honolulu, the United States (8.1)

The company used data on international arrivals from a study conducted by Euromonitor International, and all the population data and figures were derived from World Population Review. The data sets were then used to calculate the estimated number of tourists per person residing in each city (and country).

Array
Image credit: Hasmik Ghazaryan Olson/Unsplash

Talking about the index, Jonathan Merry, resident travel expert at MoneyTransfers.com, says, “The index highlights just how overcrowded many cities around the world are by international visitors. Although not necessarily an unwelcome thing in many ways, it’s undeniable that this level of popularity and tourists wildly outnumbering locals can result in overcrowding and a cascade of negative effects”.

According to the report, what makes the Thai island of Phuket so popular among visitors (especially during peak season) are its beautiful beaches and the stunning islands close to it. Also, the island has breathtaking natural beauty, which adds to its charm. Pattaya is known for its vibrant entertainment scene while Krabi, which ranks third on the list, is revered for its limestone cliffs, island hopping and other fun adventures.

Apart from the world’s most overcrowded tourist destinations, the report also lists the ‘most over-touristed countries’ in the world.

Find out more about the list here

Hero and featured image credit: Miltiadis Fragkidis/Unsplash

This story first appeared here.

 

