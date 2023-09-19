Thailand announces temporary visa exemption for travellers from China and Kazakhstan

Good news for inbound travellers from China and Kazakhstan as Thailand is granting them visa exemption from September 25, 2023. However, the provision is for a limited period of time. The rule will be in effect only till February 29, 2024.

Here’s how the Thailand visa exemption will benefit travellers

This measure has been put in place to attract more visitors for the recovery of the country’s tourism industry after its downfall during the COVID-19 pandemic. Visitors will be granted visa-free entry for up to 30 days for tourism purposes during the five-month exemption period. According to a report in Breaking Travel News, PM Srettha Thavisin made the announcement on September 13.

Speaking about the waiver, Tourism Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol said, “This stimulus visa scheme forms part of the government’s quick-win measures announced on September 11, 2023 to achieve the long-term goal and boost the Thai economy through travel and tourism”. The exemption is also aimed towards increasing inbound travellers from China, which is one of Thailand’s key tourism markets. The country is also witnessing an influx of tourists from Kazakhstan, with more expected to visit over the next few months.

According to the report, Thailand is expected to host between 19,12,000 to 28,88,500 Chinese tourists within this five-month period, generating about THB 92.58 billion (USD 25,92,624,207) to THB 140 billion (USD 39,20,581,000). As for Kazakhstan, Thailand has predicted roughly 1,29,485 tourists from there and THB 7.93 billion (USD 222,072,909) during this visa-free period.

Thailand is not the only country offering visa waivers and incentives to travellers. Earlier this month, Russia announced its plans to offer visa-free entry to travellers from Malaysia and four other nations. China, too, has introduced relaxations for Indian tourists, allowing them to travel without submitting their biometric details. These measures are being introduced by nations to boost travel and revive the economy, bringing it back to (or exceeding) the pre-pandemic level.

Hero and featured image credit: Colton Duke/Unsplash

