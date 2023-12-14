Paris to Hong Kong: Study reveals the world’s most-visited cities in 2023

In a study conducted by Euromonitor International, the enchanting city of Paris has claimed the title of the most visited place in the world, reaffirming its reputation as one of the most romantic destinations.

The top three positions are dominated by Paris, Dubai and Madrid, with Tokyo securing the fourth spot, closely trailed by Amsterdam. Other notable Asian destinations in the top 20 include Singapore at 11th place, Seoul at 14th, Osaka at 16th, and Hong Kong on the 17th place.

Travel trends: Euromonitor International’s Top 100 City Destinations Index 2023

The index aims to establish an attractiveness score for 100 cities based on six crucial pillars, evaluating 55 metrics. These pillars encompass economic and business performance, tourism performance, tourism infrastructure, tourism policy and attractiveness, health and safety, as well as sustainability.

According to Euromonitor International, the top ten cities with the highest international arrivals in 2019 (pre-pandemic) all maintain their positions within the top 15 in 2023. Hong Kong stands out with the most significant increase in international trips.

Euromonitor International notes that Hong Kong’s surge is attributed to being one of the last major destinations to lift pandemic-related restrictions at the end of 2022. The city fully reopened all the checkpoints between its border and mainland China in early 2023.

Top 20 most visited places in the world

Paris

Dubai

Madrid

Tokyo

Amsterdam

Berlin

Rome

New York

Barcelona

Singapore

London

Munich

Milan

Seoul

Dublin

Osaka

Hong Kong

Vienna

Los Angeles

Lisbon

(Feature image credit: Leo/ Unsplash)