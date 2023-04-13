UAE hikes fee for entry permit to get 10-year golden visa

United Arab Emirates (UAE) has revised the fee for a golden visa, which allows foreigners to stay in the country for five to ten years. The cost of the six-month entry permit, which initiates the golden visa process, has been increased to AED 1,250, according to the UAE Federal Authority for Identity Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

As per media reports, this new fee includes a variety of charges such as an issuance fee – AED 1,000, application fee – AED 100, smart services fee – AED 100, electronic services fee – AED 28 and ICP fee for AED 22.

What is UAE’s Golden Visa?

A golden visa is a long-term residence permit granted to attract highly qualified students and skilled professionals from across the globe to live and work in the country. Wealthy foreign investors are also eligible to apply for this visa to invest in real estate and businesses in the country to boost the economy. Under this visa category, successful applicants can enjoy the following benefits:

An entry visa with multiple entries for a period of six months to proceed with residence issuance.

A long duration visa where the residence visa can be renewed and is valid for five or ten years.

The advantage of not requiring a sponsorship to stay in the country.

Staying outside the UAE for more than six months to keep the residence visa valid.

Family members, including spouses and children regardless of their ages can be sponsored.

Unlimited number of domestic workers can be sponsored.

In case the primary holder of the Golden visa passes away, the family members can easily obtain permit to stay in the UAE until their permit expires.

To apply for the entry permit, golden visa applicants need to submit documents along with a passport, colour photograph and proof of eligibility for the programme.

The applicant must ensure that all the details and documents are complete, or the entry permits will be rejected electronically after 30 days.

If the application gets returned three times due to a lack of information or not submitting the required documents, it will be rejected. Then only the issuance fee and financial guarantees, if any, will be refunded, according to the ICP.

The refund will be issued through a credit card within six months of applying for a visa. If the credit card option is not available, then it could be refunded through check or bank transfer. However, the receiving bank should be located in the UAE. The refund process in the second scenario should be completed in five years.

(All currency conversions were done at the time of writing.)

Hero and feature image: Courtesy Medhat Audeh/Shutterstock

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure Asia