Hong Kong passport holders will now need to pay a fee to enter the UK

The United Kingdom (UK) has announced that it will charge an entry fee for those who do not need a visa to enter the country.

According to the latest updates by the Government of UK’s Visa and Immigration Department of the Home Office, the UK’s new Electronic Travel Authorisation scheme (ETA) will cost GBP 10 (USD 12). The ETA is a new requirement that grants permission to travellers to visit the country, and is electronically linked to the ETA holder’s passport, adds the update. It is available to 82 nationalities who have the right to enter the UK visa-free for up to six months.

More about the travellers who need to pay the entry fee to visit the UK

According to the official website, those planning to visit the UK for up to six months for tourism, visiting family and friends, for business or for studies will need to apply for the ETA. Along with this, those entering the country for maximum of three months on the Creative Worker visa concession, or those transiting through the UK (including the ones who are not going through UK border control) will need the ETA.

Starting November 15, 2023, Qatar nationals visiting the UK will need authorisation. They can apply for the same and pay the entry fee starting October 25, 2023. Further, travellers from Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the UAE will need an ETA from February 22, 2024.

This new rule covers Hong Kong and BN(O) passport holders who at present, can enter the UK without a visa. They will need to apply for ETA to visit the country by the end of 2024. The document can be used for multiple visits to the UK and is valid for two years. Each ETA costs GBP 10 (about HKD 97) and can be applied using the ETA app or by visiting gov.uk.

However, people with a British or Irish passport, the ones who have permission to live, work or study in the UK, and those with a valid visa to visit the country will not need the authorisation. Also, those who are legal residents of Ireland and don’t need a visa to travel to the UK will also not require the ETA if they’re entering from Ireland, Guernsey, Jersey and the Isle of Man.

Some other countries and territories are expected to be added over time, state reports.

(All currency conversions were done at the time of writing)

(Hero and Featured Image credit: Susan Q Yin/Unsplash)a n

This story first appeared here.