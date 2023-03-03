Vietjet announces new direct flights to Tokyo, tickets available for as low as US$ 0.35!

If you are looking for cheaper tickets to Japan, Vietjet has the perfect offer for you! The low-cost carrier has launched a new direct flight to Tokyo, and in celebration of that, it is offering millions of air tickets across all its routes for as low as USD 0.35!

Aiming to expand its network, the low-cost carrier will not only connect Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, it will also also resume its Da Nang-Taipei service and increase the frequency of the Ho Chi Minh City-Hong Kong route frequency, media reports state.

All you need to know about the new offers and flight routes by Vietjet

The Ho Chi Minh City-Tokyo (Haneda International Airport) route will have one return flight daily, starting April 26, 2023. Flights that connect Da Nang to Taipei will operate five days a week — Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, starting July 1, 2023.

The promotional travel period, for which you can book tickets until March 9, 2023, is between September 6 and December 19, 2023. During this period, passengers can fly directly to top destinations in Vietnam, Australia, India, South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Kazakhstan, among others, reports state. These tickets will be starting at VND 8,300 (USD 0.35) before taxes and can be booked on the website or on the mobile app (Vietjet Air).

As far as the discounts are concerned, apart from the low-ticket prices, passengers will also be able to enjoy 50 per cent off on Vietjet’s SkyBoss and SkyBoss Business ticket classes on its entire flight network from March 7 till May 25, 2023. All you need to do is apply the codes ‘ALL50SB’ for SkyBoss and ‘ALL50SBB’ for SkyBoss Business bookings on the website.

(all USD conversions done at the time of writing)

Hero and Featured Image credit: Shutterstock

This story first appeared here.