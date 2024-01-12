Nationals of these 111 countries get visa-free access to the UK

The United Kingdom has been one of the top tourist destinations in the world! Experiencing the bustling and fast-paced city life of London, exploring the gorgeous Scottish Highlands and trying authentic Irish coffee are just some of the many things aspiring travellers have on their bucket lists. For most, fulfilling these travel dreams of a vacation to this island country requires a tourist visa. But citizens of several countries don’t need a visa at all! Find out about the list of countries with visa-free access to the UK.

The citizens of over 111 countries enjoy the privilege of visiting the UK without a tourist visa! Thanks to the visa policies set by the British government, travellers from the US, Israel, Germany, Aruba, Australia, and more don’t need to apply for any travel document. They just need a passport, and they are good to go!

Passport holders of these countries can visit the UK without a tourist visa

Andorra

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Aruba

Australia

Austria

Bahamas

Barbados

Belgium

Belize

Bermuda

Bonaire

Sint Eustatius

Saba

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Botswana

Brazil

British Virgin Islands

British Overseas Territories

Brunei

Bulgaria

Canada

Cayman Islands

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Croatia

Curacao

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Falkland Islands

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Grenada

Guatemala

Guyana

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Kiribati

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macao

Malaysia

Maldives

Malta

Marshall Islands

Mauritius

Mexico

Micronesia

Monaco

Montserrat

Nauru

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Norway

Palau

Panama

Papua New Guinea

Paraguay

Peru

Pitcairn Island

Poland

Portugal

Romania

St Barts

Samoa

San Marino

Seychelles

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Solomon Islands

South Georgia and Sandwich Islands

South Korea

Spain

Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Sint Maarten

Saint Martin

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Togo

Tonga

Trinidad and Tobago

Turks and Caicos

Tuvalu

USA

Uruguay

Vatican City

Citizens of these 105 countries can visit the UK visa-free for up to six months. They, however, do need to meet the requirements set for the Standard Visitor Visa — leave the UK after the trip, have enough funds to support themselves in the country and not live in the UK for extended periods or make it their home. Travellers from these nations only need to have a valid passport while entering the UK; there is no need for any kind of document which requires permission.

However, the British government is bringing a series of revisions to its visa policies that will change the way visa-free travel to the UK exists at the moment. Like the United States runs its Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ETSA), the UK has introduced a similar programme, the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA). Soon, the nationals of the countries listed above will have to apply for an ETA before entering the UK.

What is an Electronic Travel Authorisation?

ETA will soon be implemented, making it necessary for travellers who don’t require a visa to enter the UK to seek the government’s permission before coming. This document is basically a pre-approval from the UK Visas and Immigration Department to cross the border. The ETA shall be electronically linked to the passport, granting permission to travel. It will cost USD 12.

The ETA will be applicable for Qatar from Nov 15, 2023, onwards. Citizens of Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will also need the ETA for travelling on or after Feb 22, 2024. The US, France, Germany, Switzerland and other countries that enjoy visa-free entry will need to apply for an ETA from 2025.

Travellers will be able to apply through the official website GOV.UK or through the UK ETA app. The estimated time for a decision is three working days, and it may take longer if further checkers are needed. Since it is linked to the passport, the decision will be sent through email, and a printout of that document is not necessary. The ETA will grant permission for multiple entries and is valid for two years.

Who will not need an ETA?

British and Irish passport holders, along with people who have a visa to live, work, travel or study in the UK, will not need an ETA. Furthermore, legal residents of Ireland who are entering the UK from Ireland, Guernsey, Jersey or the Isle of Man visa-free will not need an ETA as well.

Before the ETA commences, the current Electronic Visa Waiver (EVW) programme will continue to run for a selection of countries to make their travel to the UK smooth and visa-free. You can learn about EVW below and know the countries which have to apply for it.

What is an Electronic Visa Waiver?

Often referred to as EVW, this programme, introduced by the British government in 2014, is currently in place for nationals from certain countries. It allows them to visit the UK without a visa for a stay of up to six months.

People eligible for this visa waiver must apply between three months to 48 hours before travel. The EVW is sent through an email, and people need to show it along with their passport. Since it is granted digitally, one doesn’t need to carry a printout; it can be shown through an electronic device like a smartphone.

Applicants must provide the details of their valid passport, the address in the UK where they plan on staying, details of the journey and other important information mentioned in the application. The EVW permits a single entry; every time a person plans on visiting, they will need a new EVW. The cost of applying is USD 36.

Countries applicable for the EVW:

Bahrain

Kuwait

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Click here to apply for the EVW.

Shop the best travel experiences here

Hero image credit: Shutterstock; feature image credit: Nick Fewings/Unsplash

This story first appeared here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How long can one stay in the UK without a visa?

Travellers from countries that hold a visa-free regime with the UK can stay for up to six months.

– Can I work or study in the UK without a visa as a visa-exempt passport holder?

People with a passport that has a visa exemption still need a visa to work or study in the UK.

– What documents do I need to enter the UK without a visa?

The citizens of the 111 countries listed above just need a passport to enter the UK. Travellers from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates need an Electronic Visa Waiver. From November 2023 onwards, an ETA will be required for Qatari nationals, and this will eventually be implemented for EVW countries and the 159 visa-exempt countries.

– Can I visit other parts of the UK, like Scotland and Wales, if I enter through England without a visa?

Nationals of visa-exempt countries can visit England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in the UK without a visa.

– How do I find out if my country is on the list of visa-exempt countries for the UK?

In this article, we have provided the entire list of visa-exempt countries for the UK.

– Can I transit through the UK without a visa if I’m travelling to another country?

Visa-exempt countries don’t need a visa if the UK is a transit point for travel to another country.