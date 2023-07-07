Off-White™ lands in Ibiza’s Casa Jondal for the summer

Off-White™ is taking a summer vacation in the Spanish sun. If you’re planning on partying in Ibiza over the next few months, make sure you make a stop at the southern coast of the island, where renowned restaurant Casa Jondal will be dripped out in the brand.

In a refined blend of the streetwear giant’s forward-looking ideals and the sun-drenched, summer-loving aesthetics of Spain’s beloved island, Casa Jondal’s makeover is an immersive showcase of this year’s Off-White™ summer capsule.

Essential summer offerings, including raffia and linen pieces, are adorned in the restaurant’s iconic Jondal-red embroidery as well as the collection’s “CAN’T WAIT” motif.

As for accessories, the capsule offers a pair of espadrilles with the signature Jondal red stitching, along with two tote bags featuring the “CAN’T WAIT” graphics both printed and embroidered, one in canvas and the other in raffia.

For clothing, a soft-hued macramé sarong strikes a contrast against the warm, bright colours of men and women’s swimsuits.

Through a range of matching sunbeds, towels, benches and more, all awash in shades of ecru and Jondal red, visitors will be able to immerse themselves into a true Off-White™ experience.

Of course, it wouldn’t be complete without the streetwear brand’s iconic arrow-cross logo, accented in the theme colours, making its appearances all throughout the space.

The exclusive experience will be available throughout July and August, so if you want to be a part of a glamorous Off-White™ summer, be sure to get your plane tickets as soon as possible.

(Images: Off-White)