Explore these solo trip destinations tailored to your zodiac sign’s energy in 2024

Embarking on a solo journey is undoubtedly one of the most empowering forms of self-love and self-discovery. The yearning for a respite from the monotony of daily life is universal, and the desire to venture out alone, connect with fellow explorers and foster meaningful interactions, resonates deeply. However, the inclination to travel solo varies among the 12 zodiac signs, influenced by their unique behaviours and attitudes. The realm of travel astrology seeks to unravel this mystery, offering insights into the travel preferences of each zodiac sign based on their inherent traits. Explore solo trip destinations tailored for each zodiac sign in 2024, aligning with their distinctive characteristics and preferences.

Discover your ideal solo trip destinations for 2024

Aries (March 21–April 19): Vietnam

Budget-friendly and safe, Vietnam in Southeast Asia has gained a lot of importance as an ideal travel destination in recent times. It is home to awe-inspiring natural beauty, an exciting social scene and a rich culture. Its tourist-friendly vibe makes Vietnam an instant hit among the spontaneous and fun-loving fire sign of Aries, symbolised by the ram.

Places to visit: Explore the spiritual side of Vietnam by undertaking pagoda tours and enjoy scenic cruises around Tiptop Island and Luon Cave.

Best time to visit: Between May and September

How to reach: Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh and Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi are the major airports in Vietnam.

Taurus (April 20–May 20): New Zealand

An earth sign ruled by the planet of love and money, Venus, Taurus is associated with luxury and indulgence of every kind, especially while travelling. Symbolised by the celestial bull, Taureans have a natural penchant for seeking beautiful, unique and posh experiences. The vibrant and naturally beautiful country of New Zealand is one of the most preferred destinations for solo travellers. This sign will love to get lost in the country’s dining, culture and party scene.

Places to visit: Undertake a whale-watching cruise at Kaikoura, enjoy a cultural dining experience at Mitai Mauri village and go on a glacier helicopter tour along Franz Josef.

Best time to visit: December to February

How to reach: Auckland Airport is the busiest airport in New Zealand

Gemini (May 21–June 20): England

England is the country where the golden trifecta of history, culture and nature meet. Known for its royal palaces, expansive national parks, and historic centres, it stands as one of the liveliest and fanciest cities in the world. In short, it is the perfect destination for the freedom-seeking, brilliant, social butterflies of adaptable nature and insatiable curiosity, Gemini. This air sign gets bored easily if not engaged with unique experiences frequently. England, therefore, will be a perfect solo trip destination for this zodiac sign that likes to discover new places at their own pace.

Places to visit: Take a historic tour of Windsor Castle, embark on a Harry Potter tour at the Warner Bros Studios, take the dinner cruise on River Thames, and immerse yourself in guided tours of iconic landmarks like the Tower of London, London Eye, and more.

Best time to visit: May and September to November

How to reach: London Heathrow is one of the major airports in England.

Cancer (June 21–July 22): Canada

Canada, the friendliest country in the world, is an ideal destination for the peace-seeking and family-oriented water sign of Cancer. With its diverse urban culture and awe-inspiringly breathtaking natural beauty, it offers a perfect retreat. The harsh cold weather might serve as a deterrent for those seeking adventure outdoors, but this crustacean sign seeks comfort in the warmth indoors, curled up by a fireplace, reading a book.

Places to visit: Explore the majesty of the Rockies, Niagara Falls and Banff National Park.

Best time to visit: Between June and August

How to reach: Toronto–Pearson, Vancouver International Airport and Montreal Saint-Hubert Airport is the busiest airports in Canada.

Leo (July 23–August 22): East Coast Australia

This fire sign, symbolised by the lion, is known for its positive attitude and sunny disposition. Leos have a natural inclination for grand vacations! The East Coast of Australia, spanning from Queensland to New South Wales, provides a gorgeous ocean view where Leos can let their manes down and meet like-minded travellers! This zodiac sign would love Adelaide and Brisbane, the most preferred solo trip destinations here.

Places to visit: Embark on a trip to the Blue Mountains, explore Sunlover Reef and enjoy snorkelling at Green Island.

Best time to visit: Between April and November

How to reach: Sydney Kingsford Smith International Airport and Brisbane Airport are the major airports connecting East Coast Australia.

Virgo (August 23–September 22): Portugal

Portugal may not be the most obvious choice for a solo trip, but it is an ideal place to visit for the meticulous and detail-oriented perfectionist, Virgos. Right from the sunny beaches to verdant valleys, this destination has it all. This earth sign likes to organise everything to the T and would find solace in planning a perfect solo vacation for themselves, combining walking tours admiring the rich architecture and soaking in the dining culture of Portugal.

Places to visit: Immerse yourself in the beauty of Oceanário de Lisboa, Ponte de Dom Luís I and Alfama.

Best time to visit: March to early June and September to late November

How to reach: Lisbon Portela Airport and Porto Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport are the major airports in Portugal.

Libra (September 23–October 22): Italy

One of the most stylish countries, Italy is the home to the finest couture in the world. It is also home to the richest and most bespoke dining and shopping experiences on the planet. Rich in natural beauty, this destination will not disappoint the fancy Libran. This Venusian air sign is symbolised by the weighing scale and is a lover of arts and fashion. Hence, there is no better place than Italy for this sign.

Places to visit: Immerse yourself in history and architecture as you explore the Vatican Museum and Sistine Chapel. Embark on a day trip to explore the beauty of Tuscany and the Amalfi Coast.

Best time to visit: January to November

How to reach: Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Malpensa Airport in Milan, and Venice Marco Polo Airport are some of the major airports in Italy.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21): Iceland

Tucked far way in the north, this Nordic island is full of mystery and surprise – a perfect combination for the intense and passionate water sign of Scorpio. This sign is symbolised by the scorpion and ruled by the planet of darkness and rebirth, Pluto. Iceland is untouched by human pollution and full of natural wonders like black sand beaches, caves, caverns, waterfalls and volcanoes. Not too shabby for the scorpions, isn’t it?

Places to visit: Embark on a tour to chase the Northern Lights in Reykjavik, explore the Katla Ice Cave and take a glacial tour in Jökulsárlón.

Best time to visit: Mid-October to March is the best time to catch the Northern Lights in Iceland.

How to reach: Keflavík International Airport is a major airport in Iceland.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21): Botswana

This fire sign denoted by the archer displays an adventurous spirit like no other sign. Ruled by the planet Jupiter, they seek inner growth and are unafraid to charter new territories to achieve that. Botswana in Africa is famed for its rich wildlife and dedicated national parks. Travelling on the safaris here will prove to be one of the most cherished life experiences for the explorers in them.

Places to see and things to do: Explore the Okavango Delta, Moremi Game Reserve, Gabane, Kasane and Maun.

Best time to visit: February to May

How to reach: Sir Seretse Khama International Airport is the main airport in Botswana.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19): Ireland

Capricorn is the earth sign symbolised by a sea goat. It is considered the most serious of all the zodiacs because it is ruled by the karmic planet Saturn. They adhere to rules and regulations and love their routine. When they do take off on a solo travel, Capricorns want the experience to be unique and rich in every way. Ireland is famous for its tales of lore, quaint bars, gorgeous sea cliffs and ancient castles. In short, it is nothing short of a fairy tale visiting this old island.

Places to visit: Explore the Cliffs of Maher, marvel at the Guinness Storehouse, visit Dunlunce and Belfast

Best time to visit: May and June

How to reach: Dublin International Airport is the main airport in Ireland.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18): Chile

Chile in South America is considered a backpacker’s paradise for many reasons. Its low crime rate, high altitude perfect for stargazing, Chilean wine and beer, and a great lifestyle make it a wonderful destination to explore for this intelligent air sign. Aquarius is symbolised by a water-bearer who loves to be one with the community even while travelling solo. This progressive zodiac sign can surely meet a lot of like-minded travellers on their solo trips.

Places to visit: Explore San Pedro de Atacama, Rapa Nui, Santiago, Cape Horn and the Chilean Lake District.

Best time to visit: From December to February

How to reach: Santiago de Chile Airport is the main international airport in Chile.

Pisces (February 19–March 20): Indonesia

One instantly thinks of Bali when Indonesia comes to mind, yet this Southeast Asian gem offers much more to explore. Pisces, the water sign symbolised by twin fish swimming in opposite directions, finds solace and rejuvenation in Indonesia’s landscape of meditation retreats, pristine beaches, and tropical rainforests. With their calm nature and an innate ability to disconnect from reality, attributed to their ruling planet Neptune and its association with dreams and fantasy, Pisces will discover ideal solo travel experiences on the islands of Java and Sumatra, as well as in destinations like Sulawesi, West Papua, and Borneo.

Places to visit: Explore Banyumala, Danu Beratan Temple, Sekumpul Waterfall and Aling-Aling Waterfall.

Best time to visit: Between September and November

How to reach: Ngurah Rai International Airport is the main international airport in Denpasar, Bali.

(Feature Image Credit: Philipp Kämmerer/Unsplash)

This story first appeared here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Which zodiac signs are most adventurous?

Sagittarius, Aries and Leo are among the zodiac signs an of adventurous nature.

-Which zodiac signs should travel solo?

The zodiac signs of Scorpio and Sagittarius are more likely to go on solo travel as they enjoy their own company.

-Which zodiac signs are nature lovers?

Pisces, Cancer and Leo are active travellers who appreciate nature.

-Which zodiac signs are inclined towards cultural travel?

Libra, Gemini and Taurus are the most active travellers inclined towards cultural travel.

-How to choose the best travel destinations for a solo trip?

Consider the safety aspect along with different activities and tourist attractions that the chosen destination provides for a zodiac sign while on solo travel.

-What are the best destinations for a luxury solo trip?

Paris, Rome, Milan and Switzerland are among the most luxurious destinations for solo adventures.