Forget Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah is the place to be in the UAE

There’s more to visiting the United Arab Emirates than the skyscrapers of Dubai or the Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi. By 2030, Ras Al Khaimah, an emirate little known to Western travellers, should find its place on the tourism scene.

From November 1, Qatar Airways will operate daily flights to Ras Al Khaimah. Nestled between the far north of the Sultanate of Oman and Dubai, this small emirate of less than 1,700 square kilometres, whose name means “top of the tent,” will be connected to the whole world thanks to the Doha-based airline. Qatar Airways has a network of over 150 destinations in the Middle East, Europe and all other continents.

The Qatari carrier is not alone in this new market. From October, Latvia’s Smartlynx Airlines is planning to fly from Munich to the small emirate.

Book your stay at Rixos Bab Al Bahr via Booking.com

Why you should be visiting Ras Al Khaimah

A totally unknown destination to many travellers, this small stretch of land has big ambitions. By 2030, Ras Al Khaimah hopes to welcome three million annual visitors, according to H.E. Raki Phillips, CEO of the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), on the occasion of the Arab Aviation Summit. The emirate has been spotted by CNN Travel as one of the most attractive destinations to visit in 2023.

And Time magazine named the emirate as one of the “World’s Greatest Places 2022.” In fact, German, Russian, British, Czech and Kazakh visitors represent the real trailblazers, according to the industry news website Air Journal, which highlights these few nationalities as the only significant tourist profiles currently visiting Ras Al Khaimah.

Book your stay at DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island via Booking.com

However, the emirate has been working to raise its profile on the tourism scene for the past 12 years. In May 2011, the government launched the creation of a dedicated tourism development office. The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority is tasked by the government to license, regulate and monitor the emirate’s tourism and hospitality industry, explains RAKTDA.

Over the past decade, Ras Al Khaimah has already built up a hotel portfolio of more than 8,000 rooms, including major brands such as Radisson, Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) and Mövenpick. Names such as Marriott and Sofitel are also expected. In 2026, Wynn Resorts will enable Ras Al Khaimah to boast the first-ever casino in the UAE.

As for things to do, the emirate is built around a natural harbour that outlines the two main districts to explore. It has nothing to envy of the numerous attractions of its sumptuous neighbours, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as it’s a prime destination for divers as well as for relaxing on sandy beaches warmed by the sun. Ras Al Khaimah has a history of pearl production and is a place of discovery for travellers who love wide open spaces and stunning scenery.

Ras Al Khaimah is home to the highest peak in the United Arab Emirates, Jebel Jais. On the border with Oman, this peak is the highest point in the Hajjar mountain range. Visitors can take in the rocky landscape with a visit to the Grand Canyon of the UAE, Wadi Bih. Adventurers might even be tempted to whiz over the cliffs on a breathtakingly long zip line. As for culture, visitors can check out the Sheikh Zayed Mosque, Sheba’s Palace and the Dhayah Fort.

Book your stay at InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa via Booking.com

This story was published via AFP Relaxnews

Main and Feature Image Credit: Photography ZambeziShark / Getty Images©