Ritz-Carlton Rissai Valley is its first Reserve resort in China

Ritz-Carlton has just announced a new resort under its Reserve range of properties. Rissai Valley, located on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau in Southwestern China, has officially opened in Jiuzhaigou.

Offering guests stunning views of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Jiuzhaigou Valley, Rissai Valley gets its name from the Tibetan word for “village,” and opens guests up to the World Biosphere Reserve — a spellbinding setting of alpine mountains soaring above a fairyland of forests, lakes, and waterfalls.

“We are thrilled to debut Rissai Valley, China’s first Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Jiuzhaigou, one of the most stunningly beautiful and culturally rich areas of the world,” said Tina Edmundson, President, Luxury, Marriott International. “Rissai Valley is the sixth property in a rare portfolio of exclusive estates worldwide, offering an intimate and transformative experience rooted in heartfelt care and human connection. I cannot wait for guests to enjoy the ancient indigenous culture and traditions of Jiuzhaigou through a unique Ritz-Carlton Reserve lens.”

The property is 430 kilometers north of Chengdu and is accessible via daily connecting flights from Chengdu to Jiuzhai Huanglong Airport. The drive from the Jiuzhai Huanglong Airport to Rissai Valley takes roughly 75 minutes by car. Rissai Valley’s 87 villas face the snow-capped Minshan mountain range, forests, and ancient Tibetan villages. Designed by Wimberly Allison Tong & Goo, the firm paid homage to Tibetan heritage via traditional building forms and locally-sourced materials. This is also reflected in the the landscaping where John Pettigrew created immaculate gardens with indigenous planting to reflect the extraordinary landscapes.

Amenities and activities include the Rissai Spa, Sichuan and Tibetan cuisine experiences, an expansive infinity swimming pool, a Reserve Kids’ Club program with activities like guided outdoor adventures, treasure hunts, animal feeding, kite flying, and stargazing evenings. Those interested in learning more about Ritz-Carlton Reserve’s Rissai Valley can head to the dedicated page.

(Images: Christopher Cypert)