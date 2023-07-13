facebook
Royal Caribbean launches the world’s largest cruise ship
Travel
13 Jul 2023 05:23 PM

Royal Caribbean launches the world’s largest cruise ship

Ambrose Leung

The World’s Largest Cruise Ship has just been announced by Royal Caribbean. Named the “Icon of the Seas,” this massive vessel is set to carry some 7,600 passengers at max capacity.

Weighing in at 250,800 gross tons, (to give you a reference point, the Titanic was 46,328 tons) the Icon of the Seas will float at 20 decks in height and is 1,200 feet long. The cruise ship also has over 40 restaurants, seven pools, an aqua theatre, and a most impressive waterpark. The waterpark alone has six water slides including the world’s first open free-fall slide on a cruise ship called “Pressure Drop,” a 46-foot-tall side, the tallest drop slide at sea, and the first family raft slides at sea.

“With each new ship, we raise the bar in the travel industry while enhancing what our guests know and love,” President and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group Jason Liberty said in a statement. “From the moment they step on board, every experience is specifically designed to give them the best vacation anywhere on land and at sea. With Icon of the Seas, we’ve taken this to a new level and made the ultimate family vacation.”

Set for a range of room settings, the Icon of the Seas has three, four, and five room configuration that work into its 28 room types. This ship’s first voyage is set to take place on January 28, 2024 with year round options for seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises from Miami. Head to the official website for more info.

(Images: Royal Caribbean)

Always on a journey to expand his knowledge, Ambrose is a blend of old-school charm and modern curiosity.

