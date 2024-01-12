Check the sakura forecast for Japan’s 2024 cherry blossom season

The highly-anticipated sakura season is expected to start earlier than usual in mid-March for 2024, according to Japanese weather news.

The first blooms will arrive in Fukuoka on March 16, followed closely by Tokyo on March 17. This early arrival is expected to set the stage for a vibrant and enchanting sakura season across Japan’s four main islands: Honshu, Kyushu, Shikoku, and Hokkaido.

The forecast map provides detailed information on the start-of-blooming dates for various cities. Notably, cities such as Akita and Aomori will experience the bloom approximately nine to twelve days earlier than the average, while Hiroshima and Kagoshima will witness the spectacle five days earlier than usual. Other cities, including Kanazawa, Kochi, Nagano, Nagoya, Niigata, Osaka, Sapporo, and Sendai, will also observe the cherry blossoms earlier than their average bloom dates.

Cherry blossoms season is coming to Japan early this year!

The forecast map demonstrates the progression of the “sakura front” from southern and western regions, where the weather is warmer towards the north and east. For the zoomed-in, region-specific maps for cherry blossom, please visit here.

Known for its breath-taking display of pastel pink flowers, the cherry blossoms transform the Japanese landscape into a picturesque wonderland, albeit for a short period. It’s essential to note that the forecast represents the anticipated start of blossoming, and the full bloom typically occurs a few days to a week after. Therefore, flexibility in travel plans is advised.