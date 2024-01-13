Inside filming locations of ‘Saltburn’, the new Jacob Elordi thriller

With a runtime of 2 hours and 11 minutes, Academy Award-winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell’s latest movie, Saltburn (2023), stages bewitching nostalgia, wildly dark comedy sequences, and a ravishing tale of desire. The ensemble cast frames an arresting world on the screen, promising an unforgettably quick-paced screenplay. With a climax accompanied by the revival of Sophie Elles-Bextor’s Murder on the Dancefloor, the film ensures a gripping exploration of psychological depths against the backdrop of stunning filming locations in the UK.

Saltburn (2023): Cast, release date, and ratings

The film stars Barry Keoghan as Oliver Quick, Jacob Elordi as Felix Catton, Richard E. Grant as Sir James, Rosamund Pike as Lady Elspeth Catton, Alison Oliver as Venetia Catton, Paul Rhys as Duncan, Ewan Mitchell as Michael Gavey, and Archie Madekwe as Farleigh Start.

Saltburn movie revolves around Oliver Quick, who struggles to find his footing at Oxford University. He is drawn to the enigmatic world of the aristocratic Felix Catton, who goes on to invite Oliver to Saltburn, his family’s extravagant countryside estate, for a summer they both will never forget.

Released in the UK on November 17, 2023, Saltburn made its debut on Amazon Prime Video in the UK on December 22, 2023. Garnering an IMDb rating of 7.2/10, the film is not yet available for viewing in India.

Saltburn (2023) filming locations

Drayton House, Northamptonshire

Drayton House in Northamptonshire serves as the enchanting backdrop for the summer sequences at the Catton family’s flamboyant estate in Saltburn (2023). Director Emerald Fennel intentionally chose a location not seen on screen before, aiming for an immersive filming experience, according to a Vanity Fair interview with the filmmaker. Originally built around the 14th century, the 127-room Drayton House, spread across 20o acres, flaunts Elizabethan architecture with Baroque additions from the late 17th to early 18th century. The film’s contract ensures the exclusive use of Drayton House for Saltburn and prohibits its future use as a filming location.

Nearby Attractions: Places of tourist interest near Northamptonshire’s Drayton House include Lighthouse Theatre (21.8 km), Wicksteed Park (17.5 km), Kirby Hall (19.6 km), The Wellingborough Museum (21.7 km), Abington Park (39.9 km), Northampton Active (41.6 km), and Icarus Falconry (46.6 km).

How to reach:

By air: Birmingham Airport is the nearest, 96 km away.

By train: Kettering Railway Station is the nearest, 21.8 km away.

Oxford University, England

Saltburn movie’s opening scene, where Oliver Quick and Felix Catton meet for the first time, is shot at Oxford University. Magdalen College, St. Hugh’s College, and Brasenose College provide picturesque backdrops for consequent story-building scenes. Magdalen College’s Founders’ Tower and 15th-century Old Library, with Gothic and Renaissance architectural styles, add a mystical touch to the narrative. St. Hugh’s sprawling lawns and Brasenose College’s effortless opulence make a splash on the screen as well. The penultimate minutes of the film feature the posh restaurant Launceston Place in Kensington, London, where Lady Elspeth meets Oliver.

Nearby Attractions: In addition to exploring the Saltburn (2023) filming locations in Oxford, make sure to visit the Christ Church Meadow (160 m), Pitt Rivers Museum (640 m), Oxford Botanic Garden (800 m), Port Meadow (1.12 km), and Ashmolean Museum (1.4 km).

How to reach:

By air: Heathrow Airport is the nearest, 74.5 km away.

By train: Oxford Railway Station is the nearest, 1.28 km away.

