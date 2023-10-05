Sam Smith is in Bangkok as part of the Southeast Asia leg of their ‘Gloria’ world tour. Holy, unholy, or dancing with strangers, we’ve put together a few ideas for how they can spend their time here.

English singer-songwriter Sam Smith is in Bangkok as part of ‘Gloria The Tour.’ They’ll be performing at Impact Arena on 3 October, marking their return to Bangkok after five years. The Asian leg of the tour will commence in Bangkok, before the artist heads to Hong Kong, Taipei, Osaka, Yokohama, Seoul, Manila, and Singapore.

Sam Smith shot to fame after being featured on tracks like Disclosure’s Latch and Naughty Boy’s La La La in the early 2010s, and has since released many chart-topping hits, like Unholy, Dancing with a Stranger, Too Good at Goodbyes, and Stay With Me.

Smith is also an active voice in the LGBTQ+ community, and is the first openly non-binary musician to release a song that has reached the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 spot, and to win a Grammy award. They are famously always down for a good time in Thailand, and so we can’t wait to see what they gets up to this time.

In anticipation of the big concert tomorrow night, here’s an itinerary for Sam Smith in Bangkok, based on their best songs.

It was hard to come up with an entry for the name of Sam Smith’s latest, greatest hit, Unholy, but we got creative. Even though it isn’t Sam’s first time in Thailand, if they want to enjoy a cultural experience and witness some of the most gorgeous temples in the country, they should head to the Old Town for this holy experience.

After temple-hopping, right opposite the Grand Palace in Tha Thien, Sam could go down a more Unholy route and try out the cocktails at Nuss Bar. Located just downstairs of the award-winning Nusara (helmed by Chef Ton, of Asia’s Best Restaurant 2023, Le Du), we highly recommend they go for the spectacular tasting menu (with an unbeatable view) here too. Do you Desire something more casual, Sam? There’s also May Rai down the road, which serves up some of the best Pad Thai in town. It another brainchild of Chef Ton — it’s almost unholy how many venues the man has.

Find out more at Nuss Bar, Nusara, or May Rai.

During the day, they could explore the Writings on the Wall through Charoenkrung’s street art

Who can forget the iconic soundtrack of the James Bond film Spectre? Whilst they aren’t strictly writings, we think Sam Smith would enjoy an art walk in Bangkok, and Charoenkrung is a charming area to do this. Once they’ve taken a few shots for the ‘gram, Sam Smith could head indoors to River City for some air conditioning and antiques shopping. Featuring many rare and precious items, we’re sure they’d find some really gorgeous pieces for their home. We just hope they don’t have Money On My Mind when asking for the price.

We know Sam Smith would definitely enjoy Dancing with a Stranger at Stranger Bar

The Stranger Bar is known as a ‘House of Drag Queens,’ and something tells us Sam Smith would adore this. Known as the first full drag venue in Thailand, the shows are iconic, and many famous Thai drag queens make appearances here. We can already see Sam on the floor here, dressed to the nines, Dancing with a Stranger at Stranger Bar. They might even go La La La.

Find out more at The Stranger Bar.

For a late night snack, they could head to Jeh Oh, but they’re Not the Only One

After all that partying, nothing hits quite as good as some spicy tom yum. Of course Sam Smith has to try Thai food while they’re here, and no one does this staple dish better than Jeh Oh. Located in Chula’s lively university area, we’re sure Sam would meet many fans here. Given Jeh Oh’s popularity, they may even have to wait in line alongside them, because [They’re] Not The Only One. While ordering, if they want it extra spicy, we recommend they ask for Fire on Fire. They can handle it.

Find out more at Jeh Oh.

To relax after the concert, Sam could ask the team at endota to “Lay Me Down” for a massage

We’re sure the concert is going to be a banger, so it’s important for Sam Smith to relax in Bangkok, too. Opened just a few weeks ago, we suggest they head to the new endota spa, and ask the team to Lay Me Down for a restful and restorative treatment. We think they’d love the use of crystals or warm stones to ease muscle tension. If Sam falls asleep during the treatment, the therapist may ask afterwards: How Do You Sleep, Sam?

Find out more at endota Thailand.

When they leave Bangkok, Sam Smith could check out the new terminal at Suvarnabhumi, because they’re just Too Good at Goodbyes

Whilst all we really want to say to Sam is Stay With Me, Bangkok only marks the start of their Asia tour. They will have to leave us at some point, but we know they always do it in style. Before departing, Sam Smith could check out the new satellite terminal at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, because let’s face it: they’re just Too Good at Goodbyes.

Sam Smith’s ‘Gloria The Tour’ takes place on 3 October at Impact Arena. You can still get tickets at Thai Ticket Major.