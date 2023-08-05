10 of the most picturesque secret beaches best reached by yacht 

Longing for a secluded island getaway? Escape the crowds on your next sailing trip with a visit to one of the world’s most exquisite yet exclusive secret beaches, accessible only by yacht.

One of the best things about yachting and sailing is that boats can access the world’s most pristine and private corners. Whether cruising on a motor vessel or a sailing yacht, these secret beaches will welcome those prepared to go the extra mile to find a slice of paradise. Leave the crowds behind and tap into a captain’s expert intel to visit and drop anchor by these stunning secret beaches around the world, best visited by yacht.

Here are the best secret beaches to visit by yacht

1. Whitehaven Beach, Whitsunday Island, Australia

The 7 kilometre-long Whitehaven beach is located on Whitsunday Island in the Queensland region of Australia. It is a prime viewing spot for enjoying the mesmerising scenes of tide shifts from the Hill Inlet, which create a stunning swirl of aquamarine waters with white sand. As one of a series of uninhabited atolls that border the Great Barrier Reef, Whitsunday Island is naturally exclusive, only accessible by boat. It’s a must see for yachting visitors cruising down under.

2. Banana Beach, Phuket, Thailand

The Thai Island of Phuket has become world renowned with tourists thanks to a winning combination of pristine beaches and a vibrant nightlife scene. It’s also popular with yachties because it has some of the most developed marina infrastructure in Southeast Asia.

Banana beach is a lesser-known stretch of white sand, easily accessible by boat but not as easy to get to from land – hence the lack of tourists. It is situated to the north of the island’s west coast. Crystal-clear waters and a palm-fringed backdrop are complimented by a small restaurant for enjoying a local snack during your visit.

3. Cala Luna, Sardinia, Italy

Cala Luna is a stunning Italian beach only reachable by boat or following a treacherous and arduous hike, making it an exclusive spot not easily accessible to tourist crowds. Towering limestone cliffs, 800 metres of pure white sand, sparkling waters, impressive caves and mysterious grottos characterise this stunning beach off the beaten track. Cala Luna is located along the Gulf of Orosei on the east coast of Sardinia Island.

4. Punta Cocos, Isla Holbox, Mexico

Mexico abounds with beautiful beaches, but Punta Cocos offers a winning combination of quiet solitude and a wealth of wildlife. Located on the westernmost tip of Holbox island in the Quintana Roo region, it can only be accessed by boat and receives far less visitors than other beaches on the island. The crystalline waters and powdery sand can therefore be enjoyed in relative privacy. It’s also the best spot on the island to view the nighttime spectacle of glittering bioluminescence after dark, plus pelicans, flamingos, dolphins, whale sharks and manta rays have all been spotted hanging around here.

5. Kauapea Beach, Kauai, Hawaii

The fact that Kauapea Beach is also known as ‘secret beach’ should be enough of an indicator of how remote the destination is. Located on the northern edge of the Hawaiian island of Kauai, it is only accessible by boat or by a hidden footpath only known to insiders. The fine sands of the 900-metre long strip are complemented by a forested backdrop complete with romantic waterfalls, dramatic rocky outcrops and azure waters that lap the shores.

6. Stocking Island, The Exumas, The Bahamas

With multiple protected anchorages surrounding its stunning beach, Stocking Island is a perfect day excursion for those aboard yachts. Powdery sands are kissed by blue Bahamian waters which are perfect for divers, snorkellers and swimmers to enjoy – a particular highlight are the nearby underwater caves that once fascinated the legendary Jacques Cousteau, as well as the friendly local sting rays. Stocking island is also home to Chat ‘N’ Chill restaurant, a famed hangout for yachties and crew that serves local fare and cocktails.

7. Pink Beach, Komodo Island, Indonesia

Indonesia’s Komodo Island is UNESCO protected and only accessible by boat. The unique marine life surrounding this scenic island has caused the sand to turn a pastel pink, contrasting with the aquamarine waters of the Flores Sea. Visitors can enjoy walks along the colourful beach and a backdrop of stunning cliffs. Don’t worry about running into the famous residents – the Komodo dragons – as they usually don’t venture past the hills.

8. Anse Source d’Argent, La Digue, Seychelles

Located on the west coast of La Digue island, which is only accessible by boat, Anse Source d’Argent is one of the most photogenic beaches in the world. The white sandy strip is characterised by a verdant jungle backdrop and unique granite boulders, with aquamarine waters filled with tropical fishes lapping the shores. The only way to access the beach from the land is through L’Union Estate coconut plantation but if you drop anchor outside of the protective reef you can jump off your yacht and swim straight in. The beach is also a prime sunset viewing spot.

9. Navagio Beach, Zakynthos Island, Greece

Surrounded by towering cliffs on either side, Navagio beach on the northwest corner of Greek island Zakynthos is notoriously difficult to get to by foot – so arriving by yacht is usually the preferred (and safer) option. Visitors will find dazzling waters and a pristine beach which is home to a smuggler’s shipwreck which ran aground in the 1980s, hence the beach’s nickname of “smuggler’s cove”.

10. Cast Away beach, Monuriki island, Fiji

If you really want to experience a Robinson Crusoe feeling for your next beach landing, head to the uninhabited Monuriki island in Fiji. With its white sand beach, clear waters and defining mountain peak, the island became the spot of choice for filming the Cast Away movie starring Tom Hanks. Visitors are infrequent as the beach can only be reached by boat and there are no facilities on the island. However, you can enjoy snorkelling and sunbathing on this piece of paradise – and you may even spot some harmless black-tip reef sharks swimming around the shoreline too.

(Main and featured images: Fajruddin Mudzakkir/ Unsplash)

This story first appeared here.