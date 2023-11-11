From Lofoten Islands to Kenya: World’s most breathtaking sunset locations

As the day draws to a close, the sun gracefully descends below the horizon. There are only a few natural spectacles that rival a sunset’s breathtaking beauty. These moments remind us of the Earth’s natural wonders and are captured in the best sunset images, creating an invaluable collection for anyone seeking serenity. These images transport you to some of the best sunset spots on Earth, where nature’s scenery takes centre stage.

From Norway’s Lofoten Islands, where the Arctic twilight transforms the scenery, to Kenya’s wilderness where the sun sets on another day in the animal kingdom, nature’s beauty knows no bounds.

Join us on a journey as we explore these remarkable sunset destinations, to witness the world’s most magical moments through nature’s artistry. These are the finest sunset locations on Earth, where the sky becomes a masterpiece, painted with the colours of the setting sun.

Sunset images: The world’s most exotic places to watch the sun go down