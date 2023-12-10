Discovering ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ reality show’s filming locations

Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality show inspired by the popular Netflix Korean drama Squid Game, is now airing on the streamer, and it’s proving just as popular as the original series. Ahead of its final episode, we check out the two filming locations featured in Squid Game: The Challenge.

The TV series, which premiered November 22 and concludes December 6, sees 456 real players take on the deadly challenges seen in the original show, in the hopes of winning a life-changing $4.56 million, with plenty of twists and turns along the way.

But how did Squid Game: The Challenge‘s producers go about recreating the original dystopian show’s iconic sets?

With nine episodes of the reality show available to watch now, and the finale dropping on December 6, read on for everything you need to know about the Squid Game: The Challenge filming locations.

Where are the Squid Game: The Challenge filming locations?

Squid Game: The Challenge was filmed at Wharf Studios in London over the course of 16 days.

A total of six interconnected sound stages were taken up by production to allow players to live inside a “completely immersive world”.

The only point of the show where filming took place elsewhere was during the Red Light, Green Light game.

Red Light, Green Light was filmed at Cardington Studios in Bedford, Europe’s largest indoor space. At over 100,000 square feet, the space was previously used to build airships and zeppelins in the 1920s and ’30s.

A lot of work went into making the competition look just as it did in the drama series, including items that were CGI’d into the original drama.

For example, the piggy bank that the players see fill up with money every time a contestant is eliminated was created for the very first time for Squid Game: The Challenge.

(Hero and feature images: Courtesy Netflix)

This story first appeared on www.radiotimes.com

© Immediate Media Company London Limited, 2023. All rights reserved. First published on RadioTimes.com and reproduced with permission of Immediate Media Company London Limited. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited. Radio Times and the Radio Times logo are registered trade marks of Immediate Media Company London Limited and used under licence.