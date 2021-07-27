Staycations keeping us sane est. January 2020.

It might not be a tropical weekend away in Thailand, but it’s the next best thing. These are the best summer staycation deals to book in Hong Kong right now…

Hero and featured image courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong

Our favourite summer staycation deals:

The St. Regis, Hong Kong

Highlights: A bespoke summer staycation, the “Design Your St. Regis Summer Moments” package is a flexible experience perfect for couples and friends looking to soak up some rays and enjoy well-deserved R&R. Putting flexibility at the forefront of your stay, select from an array of benefits including : late check-out, breakfast for two, HK$500 hotel credit, a bottle of champagne and bespoke bottled cocktails by The St. Regis Bar, a bottle of signature X.O. sauce from one-Michelin star restaurant, Rùn, premium loose leaf teas handpicked by Rùn’s tea

master, 30-minutes fitness training and more.



Price: From HK$2,688 per night (minimum of two nights stay is required)

Book from: Now until 31 August 2021

More details here.

The Ritz-Cartlon, Hong Kong

“Just Us Girls” Summer Staycation at The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong

Highlights: Need a little time out with your girls? The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong’s “Just Us Girls” summer staycation package invites you and your favourites to bond over a whole array of promotions and perks. Expect overnight accommodation in one of the hotel’s Deluxe Rooms, daily breakfast for two as well as complimentary fresh juices, a Ritz-Carlton signature afternoon tea for two, and makeup experiences provided by Salvatore Ferragamo, CLINIQUE and Bobbi Brown. The package also includes complimentary use of a Fujifilm instax WIDE 300 Instant Camera with a box of film (10 sheets) to capture the good times, too.



Price: From HK$3,100 per room per night

Book from: Available to book from now onward



More details here.

Cordis, Hong Kong

Highlights: In a fun collaboration with LUSH, Cordis, Hong Kong’s “Zesty Summer” staycation package is putting the pep back in our step while we wait for travel to resume. The package includes one-night accommodation in either a Superior or Club Deluxe Room, a LUSH Bubble Bar, vegan afternoon tea set at Alibi with a complimentary lemon mocktail, buffet breakfast, and a Cordis signature fragrance in Sparkling Mint.



Price: From HK$1,198 for a Superior Room and from HK$1,898 for a Club Deluxe Room (with Club Lounge privileges) per night.

Book from: Now until 30 September 2021

More details here.

The Langham, Hong Kong

“Game On!” Esports and VR Experience Staycation at The Langham, Hong Kong

Highlights: If you’re looking for a summer staycation beyond the usual afternoon tea and swim sessions, The Langham, Hong Kong’s “Game On!” Esports and VR Experience Staycation” is unlike any other. Featuring gaming sessions in four newly renovated game rooms – Esports Room, VR Experience Room, Party Game Room and Retro Game Room – enjoy a ton of VR experiences and old-school nostalgia in three 30 minute gaming sessions across your stay. The price also includes a daily buffet breakfast for two and HK$200 hotel credit per room per night that can be used on the mini-bar for some in between gaming fuel.



Price: From HK$1,198

Book from: Now until 11 October 2021



More details here.

Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong

Highlights: Hong Kong’s harsh summer months often mean that our pooches are forced to miss out on the fun, however Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong is putting on a summer staycation that caters to all four paws. Featuring one night accommodation in either a King or Twin Bed Room inclusive of thoughtful amenities for one dog (bed, treats, one “Fresh Meal Pack for Dog” and more), you’ll also enjoy a 15-minute professional photo-taking experience and access to the Upper Farm Doggy Playground. Available to guests (and pup!) staying between now and 30 August 2021, those booking in for the staycation. will also be given an entry pass to Dog Art Gallery: Experiential Zone (total value: HK$500) located at Harbour North Phase two.



Price: From HK$999 per night

Book from: Now until 31 December 2021

More details here.

Island Shangri-La, Hong Kong

Shangri-La Family Summer Camp

Highlights: If you’re looking for a summer staycation that the whole family can enjoy, Island Shangri-La, Hong Kong’s Family Summer Camp is sure to make memories in a four-day package that combines a luxurious stay with nature-focused outdoor adventure programmes for children aged between four and 12 years old. With a jam-packed itinerary like a round trip to Yim Hin Tsai, with guided natural ecology, and trip to Sharp Island, you’ll also be treated to daily breakfast, hotel credit of HK$1,000 per night, afternoon tea and 30 percent savings on wellness treatments.



Price: HK$20,800 for a three-night stay (or HK$24,050 for a four-night stay) for two adults and one child.

Book from: Now until 15 August

More details here.

The Arca

Highlights: To celebrate the official opening of The Arca, this brand new Southside hotel is offering a variety of deals, including an all-in-one Famcation in a spacious Sea Suite for three. Complete with a separate living room area and uncontested views of Aberdeen Harbour, you’ll be treated to special in-room amenities, HK$500 dining credit per night, complimentary breakfast, mini bar and 10 percent discounts on F&B or in-room dining.

Price: From HK$3,100 per night

Book from: Available to book from now onward

More details here.

Four Seasons Hotel, Hong Kong

Highlights: Summer is here to stay at Four Seasons, Hong Kong. With special rates and amenities offered between now and 30 September, book a night in one of the newly renovated Deluxe Rooms and receive HK$800 credit per night towards dinner at The Lounge or coveted Lung King Heen restaurant. The rate also includes daily buffet breakfast for two, exclusive shopping privileges at selected ifc mall shops and for those staying before 31 August, a complimentary sports kit and HK$ 500 voucher from TAG Heuer.

Price: From HK$3,650

Book from: Now until 30 September 2021

More details here.

W Hong Kong

Highlights: If free breakfasts, HK$800 dining and HK$500 spa credits isn’t enough to tempt you to book W Hong Kong’s “Soak Up the Summer Fun” staycation, then perhaps its range of summer activities will. Each stay is able to book in for one unique experience including: sky100 admission tickets, a 90 minutes golf game for 4 at PGA Development Center or ‘Move To The Beat’ kids’ dance class, as well as complimentary access to Hong Kong’s highest outdoor harbor view swimming pool throughout your stay.



Price: From HK$2,300

Book from: Now until 31 August 2021

More details here.