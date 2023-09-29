Famous Sycamore Gap Tree deliberately cut down in act of vandalism

Sycamore Gap Tree, the Instagram famous tree located on the UNESCO World Heritage site, Hadrian’s Wall, has been felled in an act of vandalism.

The iconic tree was one of England‘s most famous trees and was located next to the Roman Empire-constructed Hadrian’s Wall — a wall that’s stood for over 1,800 years. Sycamore Gap Tree itself was planted over 200 years ago and was the recipient for English Tree of the Year back in 2016. The subject of many dramatic landscape photos in daylight and night photography, the tree was “deliberately felled” by a 16-year-old boy.

The landmark was one of the draws to the Northumberland National Park and and large point of interest for those traveling to North East England. Chief Executive of the Northumberland National Park Authority, Tony Gates, commented on the aftermath with, “This will have meant a lot to people. People will have been proposed to here, they will have held significant family occasions here. Some people may have scattered the ashes of loved ones here. For someone to feel that they can do this to such a site, I just find really hard to comprehend.”

Images of the fallen treen and debris left by a chainsaw have been circulating social media with netizens expressing their distain for the senseless act.

(Image: Andrea Pucci via Getty Images)