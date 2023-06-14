Tai O guide: The best places to eat, drink and explore in the quaint fishing village

Tai O is home to traditional stilt houses, jet-fresh seafood, and quaint cafes. But most importantly, it is significant to Hong Kong’s culture and history. Find out what you can do from our Tai O guide!

When thinking of Hong Kong, most conjure images of its impressive skyscrapers and iconic skyline. So, Tai O is a stark contrast to other places in the city, like the bustling Tsim Sha Tsui or even the idyllic Cheung Chau. The centuries-old fishing village provides a fresh way to appreciate the beauty of Hong Kong. Tai O provides the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. It has plenty to offer locals and tourists alike, whether it’s the cultural heritage, delicious food, or unparalleled views.

Dubbed the ‘Venice of Hong Kong’, the beloved day trip destination certainly feels like a secluded gem in the city. What makes Tai O even better is how it actively keeps its traditions alive, preserving the stilt house-lined riverbanks and even the way of life. It feels like one of the last frontiers showing you Hong Kong’s rich culture and history. If you’re looking for a respite from life, this is the place to find it.

In this neighbourhood guide, we listed the best places to eat, drink, and shop in Tai O! And of course, what you can do while there.

Your ultimate guide to Tai O

Where to eat

Being such a historically rich place, it feels right to try Cantonese cuisine when in Tai O to complete the experience. Crossing Boat Restaurant offers some of the best local dishes. The specialities are stir-fried dishes, but we also recommend the charcoal-roasted goose.

When the restaurant is not full, grab the chance to sit by the water for a front-row view of the famous stilt houses. If you’re looking for the freshest seafood dishes, Tai O Store is the place to be. Think scrumptious seafood like oysters, scallops, shrimps, and more—barbecued with signature shrimp paste. Yum!

Those who love good views should head over to Tai O Lookout. This restaurant is located in Tai O Heritage Hotel and boasts incredible panoramic sea sights. You’ll also be in awe of the stunning architecture—and food! Most dishes have the famous shrimp paste, like the deep-fried shrimp toast!

On that note, did you really go to Tai O without sampling the iconic shrimp paste and dried seafood? Cheung Choi Kee sells the famous “Husband’s Rolls”, which features a mix of shrimp paste, stir-fried minced pork, and fresh lettuce all wrapped in a roti. Expect long queues, especially during peak hours, but you’ll thank us once you’ve tried it. Remember to buy the shop’s signature shrimp paste to bring home.

Over the years, Tai O has transformed into a quaint little village. So, it’s unsurprising that it’s home to plenty of cute cafes. At the top of the list is Solo Cafe. Thanks to the range of high-quality brews and iced drinks, it’s a great refuge from the summer heat. Be sure to try homemade desserts like tofu and cheesecake as well.

Sure, Tai O is no Cat Island, but the fishing village has its own cat-themed cafe, Fei Mao Li. The cats in the area were initially used for pest control, so you’ll see plenty roaming around. At the cafe, you can even play with the cats while dining. If you’re lucky, you might get to see some of the special events that promote Tai O’s culture.

You can’t miss Tai O Banyan Tree Cafe when talking about cafes. The laidback cafe was featured on Netflix’s Restaurants on the Edge and served as the location for the hit show Ossan Love with Mirror’s Edan Lui and Anson Lo. Plan ahead, because the cafe is only open on weekends.

Besides restaurants, a trip to Tai O isn’t complete without trying local snacks. If you ask us, you’ll get full just by munching on the local treats here. Tai O Bakery takes pride in its sugar doughnuts. So much so that you’ll likely see a queue no matter what time or day. Other baked goods to try include walnut cookies and coconut tarts.

Need some dessert after your feast? Cha Kwo Choi serves tea dumplings. Using a charcoal grill gives this snack its own unique flavour. We also love mochi, which comes in a range of flavours. With a name like Tai O Snack, you can expect some delicious delicacies at this snack shop, but the bestseller is the savoury Chinese crepes. You can also try the deep-fried radish balls. Or if you prefer giant—as in golf ball sized—fishballs, Fuk Hin Hong is the best in town. Other places to visit include Wah Li Snack and Station Tofu Pudding.

Where to drink

When it comes to drinking in Tai O, we can’t recommend Tai O Tea Shop enough. This traditional Chinese tea shop is excellent for learning more about Tai O’s tea culture. Sip on classics like lemon tea and plum juice.

If you’re looking for a refreshing drink, the cafes we recommend earlier have plenty to offer. Or, if you need your regular caffeine, Nak Cafe has some of the best in the area. Locals swear by the espresso tonic, which usually goes well with the truffle prawn toast. Be sure to bring your furry friend along to this pet-friendly cafe.

Where to shop

Tai O Market is the best place to shop in Tai O. Browse the vast selection of shops selling knick-knacks and souvenirs. Of course, you’ll find the famous shrimp paste. Don’t let the smell fool you, salted fish is also a local favourite. Alongside dried seafood, you can also get other trinkets if you have the patience to keep shopping.

Earth.er is another shop to visit once you’ve strolled through Tai O Market. They also sell signature shrimp paste and dried seafood, but we recommend pearl jewellery here. The store is eco-conscious, with plenty of its apparel made with traditional and sustainable Southeast Asian techniques and materials.

What to do

One of the best things to do in Tai O (besides eating) is to hike! Burn calories at Fu Shan Viewing Point. Also known as Tiger Mountain, the trail is a mere 15-minute walk from the Kau San Tei Lookout Pavilion. And while the name sounds scary, it’s a relatively short hike (or walk). Once you reach the end, you’ll be rewarded with scenic views of Tai O Bay. You can even see the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge on one side.

Those who are more adventurous can try the Tung O Ancient Trail, which starts from Tung Chung and ends in Tai O. The hike takes about four hours to complete, and along the way, you’ll spot Hong Kong landmarks like Ngong Ping cable cars and even the airport!

Meanwhile, the hike to Tai O Infinity Pool is relatively shorter, just two hours, and you can see the waterfalls once you get there. The view is still worth seeing while the pool is closed to the public.

Tai O has its fair share of temples, but the Kwan Tai Temple is the oldest in the village and Lantau Island. You can also visit Yeung Hau Temple, especially if you’re heading to Fu Shan Viewing Point. The Dragon Boat Water Parade is a big event you can’t miss in Tai O.

The centuries-old religious tradition takes place a day before the dragon boat races, where three fishermen’s associations ride by boat to pick statues of deities from four temples. On the day of the races, the figures are put on sampans (small boats) and towed by the dragon boats through the town. Residents throw joss paper and other offerings to the deities during the parades.

For something more relaxing, why not opt for a staycation at Tai O Heritage Hotel? A guide to Tai O isn’t complete without a visit to the hotel. It was once the Tai O Police Station but has become a boutique hotel. The colonial-style property is well-loved for its impressive architecture and lavish staycation experience.

Being a fishing village, we argue that the best way to get a glimpse of Tai O is via a boat ride! The 20-minute boat ride lets you see stilt houses up close as well as General Rock and other landmarks around the area. And if you’re lucky, you might even spot the Chinese Pink Dolphins!

