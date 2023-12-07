The best hotels to book if you’re attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in these 10 major cities

Is it the end of the era? Not just yet. Taylor Swift’s global reign continues with the extended Eras Tour, culminating in Vancouver in December 2024 — bringing the curtain down on this chapter, for now at least. If you’ve snagged tickets to the international leg of the Taylor Swift Eras Tour and are now planning your travel itinerary and hotels, consider yourself a winner in life.

The superstar announced that she’s taking her Eras tour to Latin America, Asia, Australia, and Europe through 2024. “I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!” tweeted Swift on June 19. Adding to the excitement, here old Nashville friend Hayley Williams of Paramore joins the European leg, while former Disney actress Sabrina Carpenter spices up other international dates.

Picture this: 78 international shows, 131 in total, making this the mother of all Taylor Swift tours. There’s even an April-sized gap in the schedule – maybe a break for Coachella, according to fan theories tearing up the internet. She even has a whole slew of famous openers included in the lineup — depending on where you live, your Eras Tour show may include Williams, Carpenter, or rising star Gracie Abrams.

For those lucky enough to secure tickets in Singapore, London, or any international pit stop, dive into our guide for the crème de la crème of hotels you should book if you’re attending the Taylor Swift Eras Tour.

Best Taylor Swift Eras Tour hotels to book

1. Tokyo

Dates: February 7, 8, 9, and 10, 2024

Venue: Tokyo Dome

You can find tickets here and here.

When Taylor Swift serenades Tokyo at the iconic Tokyo Dome during the Eras Tour, you’ll want your stay to be as sensational as the concert itself.

First up, the Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi. Nestled 2.2 km from the venue, this 5-star marvel offers panoramic views of Tokyo’s skyline. Imagine dining among the clouds at Michelin-starred EST or experiencing Japanese-inspired afternoon tea on the 39th floor at The Lounge. Boundless luxury is the only way forward, putting you at the centre stage of Tokyo’s glamour.

Address: 100-0004 Tokyo-to, Chiyoda-ku Otemachi 1-2-1, Japan

Phone Number: +1-800-819-5053

Book the hotel here

Next on the list is the illustrious Mandarin Oriental, situated just 2.9 km away. Indulge in 5-star opulence in the historical Nihonbashi area. Picture spacious rooms with city views, a 38th-floor fitness room with Tokyo’s glittering cityscape, and Michelin-starred dining at Sushi Shin by Miyakawa. This one’s an urban oasis in the heart of Tokyo that’ll steal your heart away!

Address: 103-8328 Tokyo-to, Chuo-ku Nihonbashi Muromachi 2-1-1, Japan

Phone Number: +81 3-3270-8800

Book the hotel here

Last but not least, we have the enchanting Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo at 2.4 km from the Tokyo Dome. Set against a historic Japanese garden backdrop, this haven offers serene views, a glass-enclosed indoor pool, and three dining options, including Miyuki for traditional Japanese cuisine and Il Teatro for Milanese-style Italian dishes.

Address: 2 Chome-10-8 Sekiguchi, Bunkyo City, Tokyo 112-8680, Japan

Phone Number: +81 3-3943-1111

Book the hotel here

2. Melbourne

Dates: February 16, 17, and 18, 2024

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground

You can find tickets here.

If you’re attending the Taylor Swift concert in Melbourne and have yet to book your hotels, check out the Grand Hyatt situated on Collins Street or The Ritz-Carlton on Lonsdale Street, both of which are about one kilometre away from the Eras Tour venue.

Our first recommendation is the luxurious Grand Hyatt Melbourne on Collins Street. Positioned at the heart of Melbourne’s cultural hub, this haven boasts luxurious guest rooms and premium suites, each adorned with contemporary finesse and offering sweeping views of the Melbourne city skyline and the picturesque Yarra River. Immerse yourself in world-class facilities — couture boutiques, the exquisite Collins Kitchen, the chic Ru-Co bar, and the City Club Health & Fitness Centre if you need to squeeze in some workout time. Elevate your experience further with access to the Grand Club Lounge on the 31st floor, where panoramic views and personalised service await discerning guests.

Address: 23 Collins Street, 3000 Melbourne, Australia

Phone Number: +61 3 9657 1234

Book the hotel here

Alternatively, ascend to new heights at The Ritz-Carlton, Melbourne — a pinnacle of indulgence soaring 80 stories above the city. Revel in panoramic vistas of the Dandenong Ranges, Victoria Harbour, and Port Phillip Bay. This luxurious retreat celebrates Australia’s rich narratives and vibrant cultures, offering the award-winning Atria restaurant, the Ritz-Carlton Club, and immersive spa and wellness facilities. Two exceptional dining spaces, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, an indoor pool, and a rejuvenating hot tub — every detail meticulously crafted for a lavish experience.

Address: 650 Lonsdale Street, 3000 Melbourne, Australia

Phone Number: +61-3-9122 2888

Book the hotel here

3. Sydney

Dates: February 23, 24, 25, and 26, 2024

Venue: Accor Stadium

You can find tickets here.

The best hotel to book if you’re attending Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert in Sydney’s Accor Stadium would be Meriton Suites — which operates various properties including three at Church Street, Parramatta, and North Ryde. Although they’re about 7-10 km from the event venue, these accommodations are near public transport options to get you there, right on time. The Meriton Suites have also announced a special package for the Eras tour, which can be found here.

Begin your Sydney Era with the contemporary Meriton Suites Church Street, Parramatta. Nestled in the thriving heart of Parramatta — one of Sydney’s oldest districts — these suites redefine luxury living. Exclusive features include a heated pool, an indulgent spa, rejuvenating sauna, and a fully equipped fitness centre. Choose from meticulously designed suites, each offering expansive views of the city skyline.

Address: 180 George Street, Parramatta, Sydney

Phone Number: 61 2 8328 2222

Book the hotel here

Continue your opulent journey at Meriton Suites North Ryde, an oasis of modern sophistication in North Ryde. Indulge in spacious suites featuring contemporary design and deluxe amenities. Exclusive to this branch is an indoor pool, sumptuous spa, a revitalising sauna, and a fitness centre. Whether opting for a Studio Suite or a lavish Penthouse, each stay promises an unparalleled blend of comfort and style.

Address: 88 Talavera Road, North Ryde, Sydney

Phone Number: +61 2 8328 2222

Book the hotel here

4. Singapore

Dates: March 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9, 2024

Venue: National Stadium

You can find tickets here, here, and here.

Fortunately, for those who missed out on Eras Tour tickets for Singapore, you can still purchase them as a part of the VIP packages offered by Marina Bay Sands and Fullerton Hotel. Both of these hotels are not just 5-star properties with world-class amenities, they’re also located close to the venue and are easily accessible via public transport.

For those Swifties looking at Marina Bay Sands, the ‘Stay Stay Stay’ package, starting at SGD 10,000, includes two VIP 2 passes, a three-night stay in a Sands Premier Garden View Room, and an omakase dining experience at Koma Singapore. Guests receive over SGD 1,200 Resort Dollars, ensuring a stylish stay with access to all attractions across the property.

For a more lavish experience, the ‘Shake It Off’ package, priced from SGD 15,000, offers two VIP 1 passes, a three-night stay in a Sands Premier Garden View Suite, bespoke experiences, and a curated dining experience at Wakuda Restaurant & Bar. With an additional SGD 1,200 Resort Dollars and complimentary round-trip limousine transfers, this package guarantees an unforgettable party.

Indulge in the ultimate luxury with the ‘Wildest Dreams’ package, starting at SGD 50,000. This high-end offering includes four VIP 1 tickets, a three-night stay in a Paiza Signature Sea View Suite with a karaoke system, and an exclusive dining experience at Spago Dining Room by Wolfgang Puck. With a top-up of SGD 2,400 Resort Dollars and complimentary limousine transfers, this package promises a dreamy urban retreat with access to all resort attractions.

Address: 10 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018956

Phone Number: +65 6688 8826

Book the packages here

For the Fullerton Hotel‘s ‘Swift Soujourn’ package, Swifties can choose a Suite or a Straits Club Room for exclusive privileges like champagne breakfast, afternoon tea, evening cocktails, and canapés for two. Package perks include complimentary daily breakfast for two and optional add-ons for an exclusive dining experience. You even enjoy complimentary two-way transport to the Taylor Swift concert, making it one of the best Eras Tour hotel packages on the market.

Address: 1 Fullerton Square, Singapore 049178

Phone Number: +65 6533 8388

Book the package here

5. Paris

Dates: May 9, 10, 11, and 12, 2024

Venue: Paris La Défense Arena

You can find tickets here and here.

If attending the Taylor Swift concert in Paris is truly your ‘Wildest Dream’, we suggest you take it one step further with the best hotels worth splurging on. For living just a few miles away from the superstar (or so we wish), you can check out Nest Paris La Défense – MGallery and Pullman Paris La Défense.

The Nest Paris La Défense is a 5-star Accor gem in the MGallery Collection. Its O’Mazette restaurant, beneath a luminous glass roof, offers delectable dishes that beautifully integrate seasonal produce. Unwind in the bar, explore the lounges for leisure, and smash a pre-concert workout in the fitness room. Located near Grande Arche and corporate headquarters, the Esplanade de La Défense Station, just outside, connects you effortlessly to major Parisian attractions.

Address: 34 Cr Michelet, 92060 Paris La Défense CEDEX, France

Phone Number: +33 1 47 76 44 43

Book the hotel here

The upscale Pullman Paris La Défense hotel offers a cosy stay with spacious designer rooms in La Défense business district, 10 minutes from the Champs-Elysées. There are delicious treats at the Quinte&Sens restaurant with its open kitchen, you can enjoy a drink at the bar, and there’s also a gym and wellness area. All 10 rooms at Pullman Paris La Défense are adaptable to your needs with options available for suites, deluxe, and king rooms. Thanks to Métro Line 1, you can reach downtown Paris in a few minutes to take in the city’s landmarks, like the Champs-Elysées, Arc de Triomphe, the Louvre, Centre Pompidou, Le Marais and the Bastille.

Address: 11 Avenue de l’Arche, 92400 Paris La Défense (Courbevoie) France

Phone Number: +33 1 47 17 50 00

Book the hotel here

6. Madrid

Dates: May 30, 2024

Venue: Santiago Bernabéu Stadium

You can find tickets here.

Behind the magnificent Elizabethan facade, in the heart of Madrid, lies a 19th-century palace converted into an opulent hotel. Palacio de los Duques is located merely 984 feet (around 300 metres) from Madrid’s Royal Palace, the Royal Theater, and the Cathedral. It features a seasonal rooftop pool and a terrace with city views. The hotel is inspired by Velazquez’s famous paintings and has its own private lush historic garden. There is also a Thai Room wellness centre and a 24-hour gym. Rooms and suites at this hotel feature a 49-inch LED TV with Chromecast, iPhone docking station, Nespresso coffee machine, and free Wi-Fi. The private bathrooms come with heated floors and exclusive toiletries. The hotel even offers three specialty restaurants serving Spanish and French cuisines and wines, a bar, and a tea corner.

Address: Cuesta Santo Domingo, 5 y 7, Madrid City Center, 28013 Madrid, Spain

Phone Number: 79 0165 9750

Book the hotel here

The Madrid EDITION, an eclectic hotel in the heart of the Spanish capital, boasts 200 beautifully appointed rooms and suites, some with their own private terraces. The hotel features five unique food and beverage outlets, including a signature restaurant, cocktail bar, pool bar, and rooftop terrace with an outdoor pool. Unwind in the state-of-the-art gym or indulge in a quick post-concert massage at the hotel’s luxurious spa. Set in a historic square near Puerta de Sol, it’s within walking distance of The Golden Triangle of Art. EDITION hosts 177 rooms, 21 suites, and 2 penthouses with modern decor and stunning views.

Address: Plaza de Celenque 2, Madrid City Center, 28013 Madrid, Spain

Phone Number: +34 919 54 54 20

Book the hotel here

7. London

Dates: June 21, 22, 23, and August 15, 16, 17, 19, and 20, 2024

Venue: Wembley Stadium

You can find tickets here.

Since the Eras Tour is coming to London in two separate weeks, there are plenty of options for hotels to choose from. The closest you can stay to Wembley Stadium is at the Ibis Hotel, located a mere 500 metres away from the location. Another excellent hotel to look at is The Hide London, situated approximately 5 kms from the event venue.

Nestled less than 1500 feet from Wembley Stadium and a brief stroll from Wembley Arena, the Ibis Hotel offers modern rooms, a traditional restaurant, and a vibrant sports bar. Cozy bedrooms feature free Wi-Fi, private bathrooms, and offer impressive city views. With tea/coffee facilities, a work desk, and Freeview channels on the TV, every room ensures comfort, especially after 3 hours of dancing at the Taylor Swift concert. The à la carte restaurant serves a diverse evening menu, while the bar, offers 24-hour snacks and drinks. With a strategic location, Ibis London Wembley is a short tube ride from Baker Street and Marylebone, making Notting Hill reachable in 15 minutes and the M1 motorway in a swift 10-minute drive.

Address: South Way, Wembley, Wembley, London, HA9 6BA, United Kingdom

Phone Number: +44 20 8453 5100

Book the hotel here

The Hide London is one of NW4’s premier hotels, featuring highly designed interiors and exquisite decor, great travel connections, and outstanding service. Quaint and delightfully British, this boutique 4-star hotel is a 10-minute drive from the Wembley Stadium venue. Each elegant room features standard amenities like a satellite TV, a mini-fridge, and tea and coffee-making facilities. The bathrooms are sleek private bathrooms and come with complimentary toiletries. In the mornings, The Hide London serves continental breakfast in their chic dining room. There are many restaurants and cafes within a 5-minute walk of the property for lunch and evening meals.

Address: 230 Hendon Way London NW4 3NE

Phone Number: +44 020 8203 1670

Book the hotel here

8. Amsterdam

Dates: July 4, 5, and 6, 2024

Venue: Johan Cruyff Arena

You can find tickets here.

For a 5-star experience that doesn’t drain you with long hours of travel, consider attending the Eras Tour while checking into the Courtyard by Marriott Amsterdam Arena Atlas. Located conveniently 0.5 km away from the arena, this hotel is one of the best in the district.

At the Courtyard Amsterdam Arena Atlas, the rooms are designed with comfort and convenience in mind, making them utterly suitable for the modern traveller and the lifelong Swiftie. Enjoy Italian dishes at the hotel’s Ristorante 51, complete with an outdoor terrace. Situated in Amsterdam-Zuidoost, the heart of the business district, the hotel provides swift access to the capital’s vibrant city centre, Ziggo Dome, Johan Cruijff ArenA, AFAS Live, RAI convention center, and Schiphol Airport. The strategic location guarantees a hassle-free experience, which comes in handy when you’re returning from the best night of your life!

Address: Hoogoorddreef 1, Amsterdam, Netherlands, 1101 BA

Phone Number: +31 20-241 5000

Book the hotel here

9. Munich

Dates: July 27 and 28, 2024

Venue: Olympiastadion

You can find tickets here.

Two hotels to check out if you’re going to be in Munich for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour are Andaz Munich Schwabinger Tor and the Munich Marriott Hotel — both of which are located just a few kilometres from the event site.

Contemporary chic and functional designs come together at the Munich Marriott Hotel, ideally situated near Munich city center, the Allianz Arena, and the English Garden. The hotel’s guest rooms and newly renovated suites strike the perfect balance of comfort and functionality, infused with local touches. Guests can indulge in international cuisines at the revamped Lounge 93 Café & Bar, savour high-quality steaks at Grill 93, or enjoy diverse dining options at the renovated Terrace 93. Recharge pre-concert in their fitness center, take a plunge in their indoor pool, and sauna, or pamper yourself at Himaphan spa.

Address: Berliner Straße 93, 80805, Munich, Germany

Phone Number: +49(89)360020

Book the hotel here

Andaz Munich Schwabinger Tor, situated between the Olympic Stadium and the English Garden, offers world-class luxury accommodations. Featuring a spa, fitness centre, and a rooftop bar with panoramic city and Alps views, it creates an exclusive experience for every wanderlust-ing Swiftie out there. Rooms boast refined interiors, one-of-a-kind art, and flat-screen TVs. The Lonely Broccoli restaurant serves organic, locally sourced, charcoal-grilled Bavarian dishes, complemented by an upscale Biciletta coffee bar. Guests enjoy a buffet breakfast, and rental bikes are available at the 24-hour reception for a seamless Munich exploration.

Address: Leopoldstrasse 170, Schwabing-Freimann, 80804 Munich, Germany

Phone Number: +49 89 2620271234

Book the hotel here

10. Toronto

Dates: November 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23, 2024

Venue: Rogers Centre

You can find tickets here.

For the Toronto leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, slated for November 2024, one of the best hotels to select for your experience is the Hyatt Regency located in King Street West.

Nestled in the heart of Toronto, the Hyatt Regency offers a sophisticated urban retreat. Overlooking the iconic CN Tower, the hotel combines modern elegance with exceptional service. Its 394 well-appointed rooms and suites boast contemporary designs and unparalleled city views. Guests can indulge in culinary delights at the award-winning rooftop restaurant, with a panoramic backdrop of Toronto’s skyline. The hotel’s prime location provides easy access to renowned attractions like the Royal Ontario Museum and Rogers Centre, the event location. With a rooftop pool, and a fully equipped fitness centre, Hyatt Regency Toronto ensures a seamless blend of luxury and convenience for discerning Swifties.

Address: 370 King Street West, M5V 1J9 Toronto, Canada

Phone Number: +1 416 343 1234

Book the hotel here

Which of these iconic hotels are you booking for your Taylor Swift Eras Tour experience?

(Main and Featured Image: Kevin Mazur and John Shearer via Getty Images)

This story first appeared here.

Frequently Asked Questions:

How much did Taylor Swift make from Eras Tour?

Taylor Swift’s estimated earnings for The Eras Tour is over USD 4 billion. According to some estimates, the singer-songwriter is making close to USD 93 million per show.

How long does Taylor Swift Eras Tour last?

Each one of Taylor’s Eras Tour shows is over three hours long, consisting of 45 songs, several costume changes, and a grand theatrical performance.

Is Taylor Swift a billionaire?

Taylor Swift is now a billionaire and the first musician to make the ranks solely based on her songs and performances. According to Forbes estimates, she is worth more than USD 1.1 billion, up USD 360 million from June 2023.

Will Eras Tour be on Netflix?

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie won’t premiere on Netflix. An extended version with bonus songs will be on-demand from December 13 on various platforms. After a successful theater run, its future on streaming services remains uncertain.