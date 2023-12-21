Inside cathedrals and manor houses: ‘The Crown’ season 6 and its regal filming locations

The Crown season 6 marks the penultimate chapter in the series. Part I of the season rolled out on November 16, 2023, and focuses on Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed. From England’s monsoon showers to the sun-soaked scenery of Southern France, the episodes closely follow the couple’s romantic encounters, ultimately leading to the ill-fated car journey and its consequences. Fans are waiting with bated breath for Part II, scheduled for release on December 14, 2023. The upcoming episodes will bring Kate Middleton and Prince William’s love story to the fore, and spotlight the wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. Join us as we deep dive into The Crown Season 6 and its mesmeric filming locations.

The Crown season 6 and its major shooting locations

Lancaster House, England

Commissioned by the Duke of York in 1825, Lancaster House in England is a shooting location that doubles up as Buckingham Palace in The Crown. This neo-classical mansion features prominently in every season, portraying both the royal residence and the administration headquarters of the monarch of the United Kingdom. While the venue opens to the public annually during London’s week-long Open House Festival, visitors can tour this luxurious landmark virtually year-round.

Nearby attractions: Places of tourist interest near Lancaster House include Clarence House (134.5 m), St. James Palace (100 m) — the most senior royal palace in London, Canada Gate (2 km), Buckingham Palace (2 km), and the Royal Artillery Memorial (1.6 km) on the Hyde Park corner.

How to reach: London Heathrow Airport is the nearest, 25.26 km away.

Wilton House, Wilton, England

Filming the Buckingham Palace and its lush interiors in The Crown series demanded more than one venue. Enter Wilton House, which provided backdrops for the interiors of Buckingham Palace in various frames. This historic country home spread across 22 acres has been under the ownership of the Earls of Pembroke for over 400 years. The Wilton House has also featured in period dramas like Bridgerton, Emma, Pride and Prejudice (2004), and Sense and Sensibility (1995). Although closed for the remainder of 2023, the house will reopen its doors on March 25, 2024, just in time for Easter.

Nearby attractions: When in Wilton, make sure to visit the Church of St. Mary and St. Nicholas (480 m), Queen Elizabeth Gardens (4.9 km), and the shopping village of the Guild Wiltshire (480 m).

How to reach: Bournemouth International Airport is the nearest, 44.9 km away.

Wellington College, Crowthorne, England

Breathtaking architecture and heritage meet at this boarding school established by Queen Victoria in 1859. The vast campus of Wellington College, featuring a massive chapel, 400 acres of parkland, iconic halls and courtyards, is a shooting location that takes on the role of Charles and Diana’s home (and later, just Diana’s post their separation) in The Crown. English novelist George Orwell, actor and singer Sir Christopher Lee, and English-South African civil engineer Sir Hugh Beaver are among the renowned alumni of this college.

Nearby attractions: Beyond the Wellington College, explore Crowthorne’s Rapley Lake (15.9 km), catch a show at the Wilde Theatre (7.08 km), and visit the 350-acre Dinton Pastures Country Park (12.39 km).

How to reach: London Heathrow Airport is the nearest, 40.7 km away.

Dartmouth House, London, England

The final scenes leading to the tragic car accident, where Diana and Dodi enjoy a meal at Hôtel Ritz in Paris, were shot at the Dartmouth House. This Georgian mansion in Mayfair is a shooting location for The Crown and serves as the headquarters of the English-Speaking Union, an educational charity. Beyond its role in the series, this venue is available for private functions, including weddings and parties.

Nearby attractions: Visit the Dartmouth Castle (7.4 km), explore the Horniman Museum and Gardens (13.03 km), or hop on the Dartmouth River Cruise.

How to reach: London Heathrow Airport is the nearest, 25.1 km away.

The Yellow Castle, Mallorca, Spain

In the first episode of Season 6, the Yellow Castle stands in as Dodi Fayed’s holiday home. Back in the nineties, the property that Diana and Dodi vacationed at was in southern France. However, Yellow Castle, a Mediterranean villa, is used to film this phase in the series. Notably, Diana spent some childhood summers at the Yellow Castle in Spain, and now you can experience its indulgence through Airbnb for nearly £7,440 (HKD 72,834) per night.

Nearby attractions: Visit the CCA Andratx cultural centre (6.3 km), experience a scenic boat trip to the uninhabited island of Sa Dragonera, and if you’re feeling fancy, charter a yacht or skipper to soak up the breathtaking sights.

How to reach: Palma de Mallorca Airport is the nearest, 42.4 km away.

Winchester Cathedral, Winchester, England

The Winchester Cathedral appeared in Season 3 as the backdrop for Winston Churchill’s funeral. In Season 6, the cathedral plays the part of London’s Westminster Abbey, the solemn setting for Princess Diana’s funeral. The breathtaking cathedral is open to the public and also offers guided tours.

Nearby attractions: Check out the Royal Hampshire Regiment Museum (640 m), saunter through the Abbey Gardens (2.09 km), and admire the stunning Wolvesey Castle (11.26 km), also called the Old Bishop’s Palace.

How to reach: Southampton Airport is the nearest, 17.8 km away.

York Minster, York, England

In The Crown Season 6, the Anglican cathedral York Minster is used for filming Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles’ wedding, which originally took place at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. Tourists can visit this gothic building with predominantly stone floors, high ceilings, and a massive collection of mediaeval stained glass.

Nearby attractions: Admire the beautiful Rose Window (1.2 km), explore the Treasurer’s House — a Grade 1 listed historic house (1.28 km) owned by the National Trust, and pay respects at the Holy Trinity Church (2.25 km).

How to reach: Leeds Bradford Airport is the nearest, 48.1 km away.

Ardverikie Estate, Kinloch Laggan, Scotland

A 19th-century Scottish baronial house, Ardverikie Estate portrays the Balmoral Castle — the royal family’s Scottish home. Spanning roughly 38,000 acres, this dog-friendly estate delights with its six holiday cottages for tourists and nature-inspired activities like climbing, feeding stags, bird watching, and fishing, among others. Alternatively, tourists can also visit the actual Balmoral Castle, and the corresponding Mews Gift Shop and Cafe.

Nearby attractions: After exploring the Ardverikie Estate, consider heading to the Highland Folk Museum (28.32 km), visit the surreal Invermoriston Falls (86.42), or indulge in some adventure at the Aonach Mòr Mountain nestled in the Scottish Highlands.

How to reach: Inverness Airport is the nearest, 109.2 km away.

Somerleyton Hall, Somerleyton, England

In The Crown Season 6, Somerleyton Hall was used for filming the Highgrove House for the now King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Although this country house spanning 5,000 acres is privately owned and inhabited by Hugh Crossley, it can be visited for garden tours and celebratory events.

Nearby attractions: Around Somerleyton House, explore the wonder-filled PleasureWood Hills Family Theme Park (7.4 km), the Lowestoft Museum (9.3 km) dedicated to regional and national maritime history, and the beautiful Gorleston-on-Sea Beach (10.7 km).

How to reach: Norwich Airport is the nearest, 50.3 km away.

Burghley House, Peterborough, England

The onscreen representation of Windsor Castle, Burghley House was built nearly 500 years ago by Sir William Cecil. This Tudor-era mansion boasting Italian influences also featured in films like Pride and Prejudice (2005), The Da Vinci Code (2006), and How We Built Britain (2007). The Burghley House is open to the public and enchants with its sprawling gardens, arts, exhibitions, a deer park, a courtyard shop, the Orangery restaurant, and much more.

Note: The Burghley House is closed for the season and will reopen for the public in March 2024.

Nearby attractions: Visit the All Saints Church (3.37 km), enjoy a jazz evening or open mic night at Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre (3.54 km), or experience Shakespeare’s inspiring plays at the Tolethorpe Open Air Theatre (8.2 km).

How to reach: East Midlands Airport is the nearest, 76.4 km away.

Canary Wharf, Docklands, London

The Crown Season 6 witnesses the arrival of President Bill Clinton and a lot of corresponding scenes from Chicago — we mean, the makeshift Chicago. The actual shooting location for The Crown scenes with Bill Clinton was closer to home, at London’s Canary Wharf.

Nearby attractions: When in Docklands, explore the ethereal Crossrail Place Roof Garden (640 m), soak up some sun at the Jubilee Park (960 m), and visit the Museum of London Docklands (1.5 km).

How to reach: London City Airport is the nearest, 6.27 km away.

The Crown Season 6: Best time to visit these filming locations

The ideal months to visit England’s cathedrals, estates and historic houses that were instrumental in filming The Crown series fall between late March to early June, and from September to November.

The Ardverikie Estate in the Scottish Highlands is best enjoyed in May, June, September, and October.

If you’re heading to The Yellow Castle among other bucket-list Spanish locales, the best time to visit is from April to May, and September to October.

The Crown Season 6: Cast, trailer and ratings

In Season 6 of The Crown, Queen Elizabeth II is played by Imelda Staunton, Prince Philip by Jonathan Pryce, Princess Margaret by Lesley Manville, Prince Charles by Dominic West, Princess Diana by Elizabeth Debicki, Prince William by Rufus Campa, Prince Harry by Flyn Edwards, and Camilla Parker Bowles is played by Olivia Williams.

Additionally, Prince Claudia is portrayed by Claudia Harrison, Dodi Fayed is played by Khalid Abdalla, Mohamed Al-Fayed is played by Salim Daw, and Tony Blair is played by Bertie Carvel. The Crown has been rated 8.6/10 by IMDb.

Part II will drop on December 14, 2023, on Netflix.

(Feature Image Credit: @thecrownnetflix/Instagram)

Currency conversion was done at the time of writing.

This story first appeared here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Is The Crown based on a true story?

Yes, The Crown is based on a real story. The characters, locations, events, and drama are inspired by the British Royal Family.

– Will there be a next season for The Crown?

The last season of The Crown i.e. Season 6, has two installments. Its first part released on November 16, 2023, and the second part will be released on December 14, 2023.

– How many seasons are there in The Crown?

The Crown has a total of six seasons.

– What are the IMDb ratings for The Crown?

The Crown is rated 8.6/10 on IMDb.