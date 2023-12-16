The most beautiful cities to visit in Europe

Set off on a European odyssey to discover the most beautiful cities in Europe. Each destination, from the art-soaked streets of Florence to the architectural marvels of Barcelona, promises a unique enchantment. Wander through Bruges’ fairytale lanes, feel the pulse of Prague’s historic charm, or lose yourself in Dubrovnik’s cinematic beauty.

These cities, steeped in history, offer a palette of experiences. Picture sipping espresso in quaint Florentine cafes, exploring Barcelona’s vibrant cultural hubs, or cruising Bruges’ canals. Whether you crave the romance of Prague’s cobblestone streets or the seaside allure of Dubrovnik, there’s an idyllic European city for every traveller. Dive into the charm, relish the culture, and behold breathtaking vistas — these cities are the epitome of Europe’s allure, promising an unforgettable adventure. Live your unique travel experience in some of the most beautiful cities in Europe.

Best time to visit scenic & beautiful places in Europe

Late March to early June and September to November are ideal if you want to avoid the peak summer crowds and get more out of your buck. Northern Europe is warm May-September; in the South, temperatures reach 36 degrees Celsius in July-August.

Most beautiful and scenic tourist places in Europe

Corfu, Greece

In the embrace of the Ionian Sea lies Corfu, a Greek gem steeped in history. Influences from Venetian, French, and English cultures grace the island’s unique architecture, seen in its charming town, palaces, and exquisite beaches. Corfu’s Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, captivates with medieval structures and Venetian-style houses lining labyrinthine alleys. Marvel at landmarks like the bell tower of Saint Spyridon Church and the restored Venetian Town Hall. Corfu’s allure extends to its turquoise waters and silky beaches, framed by wild landscapes. Iconic spots include Panagia Vlacherna Church, Mouse Island, and the magnificent Achillion Palace in Gastouri, which make Greece one of the most beautiful cities in Europe.

How to reach:

By air: Corfu International Airport is the busiest airport on the Island

Best places to stay: Corfu Palace Hotel, Grecotel Eva Palace, Ikos Dassia

Best time to explore: April-May, September to November

Prague, Czech Republic

Crowned among the world’s best cities, Prague boasts enchanting architecture, hilltop vistas, and vibrant markets. For an intimate experience, explore Old Town between 6 am and 7 am, immersed in a magical ambience before the crowds stir. The Czech capital, renowned for ancient wonders, features iconic sites like Old Town Square, the Astronomical Clock, Charles Bridge, Prague Castle, Vysehrad Castle, and the adorned Lennon Wall. The scenic Vltava River invites luxurious cruises, adding to Prague’s allure as one of the most beautiful holiday destinations in Europe.

How to reach:

By air: Václav Havel Airport is the nearest airport, 19.6 km away



Best places to stay: Four Seasons Hotel Prague, Hilton Prague Old Town, Mandarin Oriental, Prague

Best time to explore: April-May, September-October

Barcelona, Spain

Beyond its alluring beaches, Barcelona stands as one of Europe’s premier cities, revealing Gaudi’s masterpieces like Sagrada Familia and Casa Batlló. Wander through hidden architectural wonders such as Sant Pau Recinto Modernista and the Modernista Palace of Catalan Music. Uncover secret bars like Paradiso and elevate your experience at rooftop bars. As the cosmopolitan capital of Catalonia, Barcelona boasts a rich cultural tapestry, showcased in its art galleries, museums, and iconic structures like Sagrada Família. The vibrant nightlife, mesmerising aquarium, and sun-kissed beaches enhance the city’s allure, making it a must-visit among the most beautiful cities in Europe.

How to reach:

By air: Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport is the busiest airport in the city



Best places to stay: W Barcelona, Hotel 1898, Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona

Best time to explore: April to June, September-October

Bern, Switzerland

Nestled along the Aare River, Bern, Switzerland, stands out as one of Switzerland’s picturesque gems. Its UNESCO-listed Old City boasts charming walkways with stunning views. Don’t miss landmarks like Bern Münster and the iconic Zytglogge clock tower dating back to the 13th century. Rooted in the 12th century, Bern’s medieval architecture thrives in the Altstadt (Old Town), complemented by the shimmering Aare River. Home to the Swiss Parliament and the Neo-Renaissance Bundeshaus, Bern is a captivating blend of history and scenic allure, ranking among the most beautiful places to visit in Europe.

How to reach:

By air: EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg is the nearest airport, 103 km away



Best places to stay: Hotel NH Bern The Bristol, Hotel Schlössli Ipsach, Swissôtel Kursaal Berne

Best time to explore: May to October

Ljubljana, Slovenia

Ljubljana, Slovenia’s capital, beckons with its romantic charm. The Old Town, a pedestrian haven, invites leisurely strolls along the leafy Ljubljanica River. Admire the baroque architecture and the 16th-century Ljubljana Castle perched on a hill. The city, a pinnacle of green living, restricts car traffic, offering a vibrant riverfront scene in summer. Ljubljana Castle, a blend of history and mish-mashed architecture, offers panoramic views. Notable landmarks include the Triple Bridge and Jože Plečnik’s masterpiece, the National and University Library. Prešernov Trg, adorned with the Prešeren monument, stands as an elegant meeting point in this European gem.

How to reach:

By air: Ljubljana Jože Pučnik Airport is the nearest airport, 26.7 km away



Best places to stay: Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel Ljubljana, InterContinental Ljubljana, Zlata ladjica Boutique Hotel

Best time to explore: April-May, September-October

Bruges, Belgium

Bruges, Belgium, a fairytale city with canals and cobbled streets, epitomises medieval charm. The well-preserved old city, constructed from the 12th to 15th centuries, offers a picturesque Markt square for day-long enjoyment. Canals, such as those at Burg Square and Markt Square, enhance the medieval ambience. Marvel at the Belfort Tower and explore the city’s rich art at Groeningemuseum. The climb up the belfry rewards with panoramic views. Bruges, an embodiment of Flemish artistry, is punctuated with dreamy lanes and historic treasures, making it one of the most beautiful cities in Europe.

How to reach:

By air: Ostend-Bruges International Airport is the nearest airport, 32.5 km away



Best places to stay: Chambres d’hôtes ” Nuit Blanche ” Guesthouse, Molenmeers Brugge, Boutique Hotel De Castillion

Best time to explore: June to August

Tallinn, Estonia

Tallinn, Estonia, looks straight out of a fairytale, boasting colourful buildings and turreted castles against the Baltic Sea backdrop. The UNESCO-protected historical centre features medieval churches and merchant houses, with Toompea Castle offering stunning city views. Surprisingly vibrant, Tallinn’s Old City showcases pastel-pink houses, gothic spires, and medieval courtyards. Toompea Hill, dominated by a Disney-esque castle and Russian-Orthodox cathedral, is the focal point. Winter, with its snow-covered charm, adds a unique atmosphere to this under-the-radar Baltic gem, making Tallinn one of the most beautiful places in Eastern Europe.

How to reach:

By air: Tallinn is the busiest airport in the city



Best places to stay: Hotel Telegraaf, Radisson Collection Hotel, Tallinn, Schlössle Hotel

Best time to explore: June to September

Bergen, Norway

Bergen, Norway’s second-largest city, nestled on the southwestern coast, is a Nordic gem surrounded by snowy mountains and serene fjords. The iconic colourful wooden houses on the historic wharf, framed by the Seven Mountains, create a postcard-perfect setting. The Fløibanen Funicular offers panoramic views from Fløyen Mountain, and despite its small-town charm, Bergen boasts vibrant streets and white-painted buildings. Explore the city’s art galleries, museums, and the renowned fish market, embracing the inevitable rain in one of Europe’s wettest cities. Bergen encapsulates Norway’s scenic allure, making it one of the most beautiful cities in Europe.

How to reach:

By air: Bergen Airport is the busiest airport in the city



Best places to stay: Panorama Hotel & Resort, Opus XVI, Radisson Blu Royal Hotel, Bergen

Best time to explore: May to August

Dubrovnik, Croatia

Dubrovnik, a cinematic marvel, stands as one of Europe’s best-preserved walled cities with limestone streets and a mix of medieval, renaissance, and baroque architecture. The UNESCO-protected Old Town offers terracotta-hued charm and views of pine-studded beaches. A weekend suffices for the main sites, but extending your stay allows island hopping to Elafiti and exploring Lokrum, a serene islet. Avoiding cruise ship crowds, revel in panoramic Adriatic views, visit historical landmarks like St. Blaise Church, and Rector’s Palace, and walk the sublime city walls. Dubrovnik’s enchanting allure makes it one of the most beautiful places in Eastern Europe.

How to reach:

By air: Roger Boscovich Airport is the nearest airport, 20.5 km away

Best places to stay: Hilton Imperial Dubrovnik, Villa Anica, Royal Palm Hotel

Best time to explore: June to August

Budapest, Hungary

Budapest, Hungary’s captivating capital, boasts some of Europe’s finest Art Nouveau architecture. The city, divided by the scenic Danube River, offers ancient landmarks like the Széchenyi Chain Bridge, Buda Hill, Matthias Church, and the Fisherman’s Bastion. Castle Hill, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, crowns the city with medieval wonders and cave networks. The Great Synagogue, the world’s largest outside NYC, showcases both Romantic and Moorish design, while St. Stephen’s Basilica, Hungary’s holiest Catholic church, holds the revered relic of King St. Stephen’s mummified hand. The iconic Parliament, an Imre Steindl masterpiece, with 691 ornate rooms, stands proudly along the Danube. Budapest, a treasure trove of history and architecture, ranks among the most beautiful places in Europe, especially in October.

How to reach:

By air: Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport is the busiest airport in the city



Best places to stay: Emerald Hotel & Suites, Hilton Budapest, Aquaworld Resort Budapest

Best time to explore: March to May, September to November

Florence, Italy

Florence, Italy, stands unparalleled in history, art, and architecture, boasting Renaissance wonders like the iconic Santa Maria del Fiore and Basilica of Santa Maria Novella. Adored by history enthusiasts and couples, Florence, the capital of Italy in the Tuscany region, gained fame through the movie “Inferno.” Home to the renowned Uffizi Gallery, Florence treasures Italian Renaissance art, including Botticelli masterpieces. The city’s striking landmarks also encompass the Basilica di Santa Maria Novella and the iconic Duomo with Brunelleschi’s cupola. The Medici Chapels and Boboli Gardens further enrich Florence’s cultural tapestry, making it a must-visit among the most beautiful places in Western Europe.

How to reach:

By air: Amerigo Vespucci Airport is the busiest airport in the city



Best places to stay: Palazzo Montebello Firenze, Hotel Brunelleschi, Grand Hotel Cavour Florence

Best time to explore: May to September

(Hero image credit: DaLiu/Shutterstock, feature image credit: Tatyana Vyc/Shutterstock)

The story first appeared on Travel+Leisure Asia India

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which European cities are known for their beauty and charm?

Paris, Florence, Prague, and Barcelona, among others.

– What makes Santorini, Greece, a must-visit destination in Europe?

Stunning sunsets, white-washed buildings, and Aegean Sea views.

– Why is the Amalfi Coast in Italy considered one of the most beautiful places in Europe?

Cliffside villages, azure waters, and dramatic coastal scenery.



– What makes Plitvice Lakes in Croatia a beautiful natural attraction in Europe?

Cascading waterfalls, crystal-clear lakes, and lush greenery.

– Why are the Swiss Alps a popular destination for nature lovers in Europe?

Majestic peaks, pristine landscapes, and amazing outdoor adventures.

– What are the key attractions in the Scottish Highlands that make it a beautiful destination?

Lochs, rugged landscapes, castles, and Ben Nevis mountain.

– What are the must-visit landmarks in Venice, Italy?

St. Mark’s Basilica, Grand Canal, and Doge’s Palace.

– What are some iconic sites in Paris, France, that make it a beautiful city in Europe?

Eiffel Tower, Louvre Museum, and Notre Dame Cathedral.

– Why is Prague, Czech Republic, known for its beauty and historic charm?

Old Town Square, Charles Bridge, and Prague Castle.

– What are some scenic attractions in Barcelona, Spain?

Gaudi’s architecture, Gothic Quarter, and vibrant street life.

– What are the visa requirements to visit European destinations?

Indian passport holders must obtain a Schengen visa to enter any European country in the Schengen Zone.