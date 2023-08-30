Bon Voyage: Tumi’s Adam Hershman Spells Out Travel Trends for 2023/4

At a time when travel products are expected to be smarter, sturdier and more stylish, TUMI is paving the way with a new Hypercraft mentality. We speak to Tumi’s Adam Hershman to find out what’s trending in travel lifestyle these days.

My father always carried a TUMI briefcase and used the brand’s roll-on luggage. My memories as a child are in bits and pieces, zoomed into details of people, locations and things, but never quite the full picture. But my dad travelled a lot on business – and I remember his Alpha bags well, because of their vivid red logos against sturdy black nylon. That travel combo lasted him for decades, until he retired in fact. When I tell this to Adam Hershman, who’s TUMI’s Asia Pacific and Middle East vice president, he’s delighted. The brand’s travel gear is built to last, he tells me, unlike many of today’s apparently smart and functional products, which seem made only to break down and make way for 2.0 and beyond.

Whereas others might debate whether form or function come first, TUMI argues that both go hand in hand. The travel lifestyle brand’s autumn 2023 collection embraces the mindset of Hypercraft, which it defines as higher-than-ever attention to care, skill and ingenuity. Although its latest bags and suitcases are technically advanced, they retain that hand-made look – and though clearly drawing from years of research and development, they don’t forgo style. On the contrary, the 19 Degree collection is timeless: Hershman recounts creative director Victor Sanz’s obsession over the patterns of lines that decorate the cases, the right seasonal colours (slate blue, blush and hunter green, for example) and the technical challenges of getting the wheels right (as the rubber won’t wear down to the metal, you’ll never have to experience clunky and awkward rolling).

But back to the Alpha. We’re often told not to fix what isn’t broken, but for Hershman and the TUMI team there’s always room for improvement. Enter the Alpha X, a new highlight and a premium version of the brand’s most signature product, which is made from a material called PX6. And if you were wondering, it’s TUMI’s most durable fabric ever.

Travel lifestyles have changed so rapidly over the course of the last few years as we come out of the shadows of the pandemic. Was it hard for TUMI to keep up with the trends?

Our company has always been a product focused company, customer focused company, so we’ve really been able to innovate and evolve quickly during the time of Covid. In fact it’s really interesting actually – we’re already very true to our DNA, but even more so during Covid. We really focused in on terrific design, functionality and performance.

Some of the best innovations actually were created during Covid. Some of the collaborations that we did were very forward. For example, we launched an Esports collection, the Alpha Bravo eSports Pro collection, which was really geared towards gaming enthusiasts and very relevant at the time because a lot of people picked up gaming at that time. Things like this helped draw new customers to us.

And now, post-Covid, a lot of people are travelling for leisure again and you see a lot of people coming to us for larger suitcases. And these people are more focused on health, wellness, living, more active lifestyles, and so we’ve been introducing yoga bags, tennis bags, we have a golf programme. We’re really keeping up with the evolution of our customer. And of course, as people go back to work, our business bags have continued to be relevant and we’ve built in additional functionality into them. Nowadays, people want to use our bags to go from the gym to work to the evening. So we design with that in mind.

What could you tell us about the “airport look”?

It’s a good question because I’ve seen a lot of evolution in the way – certainly in the way people want to look when they travel. It’s very different from even five years ago. The way you looked when you travel may have been an afterthought. Ten years ago, it was certainly an afterthought. But now when people travel, they want to not only look stylish but carry stylish items and they demand those items the same performance and quality that they demand from everything else in their life. So travel lifestyle has been elevated. Airports are now also places that people want to look good in. I foresee that absolutely continuing. You see more travel and luggage pieces in runway shows, and you see more brands talking about certain products being great for travel.

What do you think the new generation of consumers care about?

We’re uniquely positioned in that our core foundational elements is quality, design excellence, performance and function. These are things that anybody can relate to. So when it comes to engaging with a young generation I think a lot of it has to do with how you communicate these values, and how you communicate may be a little bit different. I mentioned eSports before and these collaborations help us to speak the same language and engage people where they are in an authentic way. I think it’s about how you authentically participate and perfect the journey with people in things that they’re already interested in. So we’ve had some success with these types of collaborations and some new styles that we’ve released recently are a bit cleaner, focusing on cleaner aesthetics.

How do you ensure that products are made to last, and yet still are fashionable? Is there a balance?

We’re very lucky to have Victor Sanz, our creative director and his team live and breath product design. Everything they design, whether it’s a fashion or industrial, takes inspiration from the entire community of design disciplines and they’re translating that into products that are relevant to our customers. No matter what we do, it’ll always be top quality, top durability. That’s to meet our brand’s promise. The challenge is how do you keep up with trends but also infuse the brand DNA. So, if a simple tote is on trend, how do we translate that into something that’s meaningful for our customers? That’s what the team does day in and day out. When you talk about smaller bags, that’s a great example of them taking a trend and bringing it into our brand and product ecosystem. How we pursue trends in a way that’s right for the brand.

Which products in the new collections are you most excited about?

I hate to sound nostalgic but I really think it’s exciting when we innovate an Alpha because that’s such an icon for our brand. The bar for bringing newness into that collection is very high. You can imagine, it’s a collection that’s a staple for us. So when we introduce new products in that collection it really has to be special. The material, the PX6 material is something really cool and really special. I’m also a huge fan of the hard side collections that we have, both the 19-Degree and the Tegra. I use them both and they’re terrific designs. There’s a lot of function in those bags.

(Header image: Tumi Alpha International Dual Access 4 Wheeled Carry-On in Olive Night)

Source via Stephanie Ip @ Prestige