Add these 42 new UNESCO World Heritage Sites to your bucket list

It’s time to make your travel plans as we just got 42 new UNESCO World Heritage Sites. On September 18, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) revealed these spots at the World Heritage Committee’s ongoing session in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Among the new entrants are India’s Santiniketan and Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas, while other Asian sites include Vietnam’s Cat Ba Archipelago (which is an extension of Ha Long Bay), China’s Old Tea Forests of the Jingmai Mountain in Pu’er, Gaya Tumuli in South Korea and sites in Cambodia, Mongolia and Indonesia. Additionally, Lviv and Kyiv have been added to UNESCO’s Endangered List.

These are the new UNESCO World Heritage Sites

Getting a spot on the UNESCO World Heritage List depends on several factors. The sites have to be of “outstanding universal value” or meet a minimum of one of the 10 criteria set by the organisation for their selection, which are regularly revised, according to the website.

The destinations added this year have been chosen from a list of global nominations that were submitted throughout 2022 and 2023. These sites can be categorised as Cultural, Natural and Mixed. Additionally, some places have been included in this year’s list other than the 42 sites owing to significant modifications made to their boundaries. Thus, these are not ‘newly inscribed’ but find a spot on the list. However, the World Heritage Committee’s session is on till September 25, and new sites may be added by then.

Here are the newly inscribed cultural properties by UNESCO

Cultural Landscape of Old Tea Forests of the Jingmai Mountain in Pu’er, China Deer Stone Monuments and Related Bronze Age Sites, Mongolia Gaya Tumuli, Republic of Korea (South Korea) Gordion, Türkiye Jewish-Medieval Heritage of Erfurt, Germany Koh Ker: Archaeological Site of Ancient Lingapura or Chok Gargyar, Cambodia Modernist Kaunas: Architecture of Optimism, 1919-1939, Lithuania National Archaeological Park Tak’alik Ab’aj, Guatemala Old town of Kuldīga, Latvia Prehistoric Sites of Talayotic Menorca, Spain Santiniketan, India Silk Roads: Zarafshan-Karakum Corridor, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan The Gedeo Cultural Landscape, Ethiopia The Persian Caravanserai, Iran (Islamic Republic of) Tr’ondëk-Klondike, Canada Viking-Age Ring Fortresses, Denmark Žatec and the Landscape of Saaz Hops, Czechia Ancient Jericho/Tell es-Sultan, State of Palestine Astronomical Observatories of Kazan Federal University, Russian Federation Cultural Landscape of Khinalig People and “Köç Yolu” Transhumance Route, Azerbaijan Djerba: Testimony to a settlement pattern in an island territory, Tunisia ESMA Museum and Site of Memory – Former Clandestine Center of Detention, Torture and Extermination, Argentina Eisinga Planetarium in Franeker, Netherlands Funerary and memory sites of the First World War (Western Front), Belgium, France Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks, United States of America Jodensavanne Archaeological Site: Jodensavanne Settlement and Cassipora Creek Cemetery, Suriname Memorial sites of the Genocide: Nyamata, Murambi, Gisozi and Bisesero, Rwanda Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas, India The Ancient Town of Si Thep and its Associated Dvaravati Monuments, Thailand The Cosmological Axis of Yogyakarta and its Historic Landmarks, Indonesia The Maison Carrée of Nîmes, France Wooden Hypostyle Mosques of Medieval Anatolia, Türkiye Zagori Cultural Landscape, Greece

The natural properties that have been added to UNESCO’s World Heritage List this year

Forest Massif of Odzala-Kokoua, Congo Volcanoes and Forests of Mount Pelée and the Pitons of Northern Martinique, France Anticosti, Canada Bale Mountains National Park, Ethiopia Cold Winter Deserts of Turan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan Evaporitic Karst and Caves of Northern Apennines, Italy Nyungwe National Park, Rwanda Tugay forests of the Tigrovaya Balka Nature Reserve, Tajikistan ‘Uruq Bani Ma’arid, Saudi Arabia

These five sites are mentioned on 2023’s list owing to modifications in the boundaries of existing sites:

Koutammakou, the Land of the Batammariba, Benin — cultural Historic Centre of Guimarães and Couros Zone, Portugal —cultural Andrefana Dry Forests, Madagascar — natural Ha Long Bay – Cat Ba Archipelago, Vietnam — natural Hyrcanian Forests, Azerbaijan, Iran (Islamic Republic of) — natural

