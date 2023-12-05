W Osaka kicks off Asia-Pacific leg of ‘W PRESENTS’ with Giolì & Assia and YAMATO & SHUZO

W Hotels has recently announced the expansion of its W PRESENTS series into Asia-Pacific.

Kicking things off, W Hotels launched its music-powered series with performances at W Osaka and W Shanghai. For those unfamiliar with the global concert series from Marriott Bonvoy’s W Hotels, the series of live electronic concerts was first seen in March in North America with W Toronto, W Seattle, W Nashville, W Philadelphia, W Montreal, and then W Aspen.

The series features acts handpicked by W Hotels’ Global Director of Music, Leah Chisholm (LP Giobbi). Past acts include Channel Tres, DJ_Dave, Neil Frances, Aluna, HVNLEE, Joshua Lang, and DJ Gee Xella. For its introduction into Asia-Pacific, W Osaka brought two talented duos — Giolì & Assia, and YAMATO & SHUZO.

Part of the draw of W PRESENTS is that the private showcase brings guests to the iconic lobby/lounge of each property, also known as W Living Rooms, as well as experiential spaces including the iconic Sound Suites in-suite recording studios at select W Hotels worldwide.

“By uniquely sparking the vision of some of the brightest talents in the music industry, W PRESENTS provides a limitless platform for up-and-coming and established artists alike to channel their creative energy into their craft,” said LP Giobbi, Global Director of Music, W Hotels. “We are very excited to not only shine a light on these incredible musicians but also to continue to create unforgettable experiences and authentic connections with music lovers around the world.”

For W Osaka’s show, models, online personalities, and DJs HUZO & YAMATO started things off with an energetic set, prepping the stage for the headliners Giolì & Assia. Giolì & Assia brought a full experience as the indie techno-pop duo put on an extensive performance full of powerful melodies, electric vocals, booming electronic percussions, and the sonorous tones of their signature handpans.

“W PRESENTS is pushing the boundaries for greater possibilities by showcasing the latest, live music acts, connecting them to audiences in W Living Rooms across Asia-Pacific,” said John Toomey, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Marriott International Asia Pacific (excluding China). “LP Giobbi has curated some of the most talented acts in the electronic music world, and we are excited to showcase them in W Hotels for audiences across the region.”

This sonic experience was then introduced to W Shanghai where Japanese powerhouse DJ Qrion brought her signature lush synth textures to guests while the city’s iconic Bund skyline served as the backdrop.