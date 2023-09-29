W Macau – Studio City arrives as an upbeat weekend escape

Searching for a tranquil retreat amid the urban chaos? The newly inaugurated W MACAU – Studio City provides an ideal respite for your weekend, with its grand accommodations, restorative amenities, and opulent dining experiences.

Since the reopening of the borders earlier this year, Macau‘s tourism has experienced a resurgence, attracting hundreds of thousands of tourists from adjacent cities to the metropolis known enticingly as Asia’s Las Vegas. With an influx of shows, exhibitions, concerts, and new culinary and social establishments, there’s never been a better moment to make a trip over and partake in the buzz and celebrations.

As the latest addition to the expansive Studio City complex, W Macau – Studio City remains committed to the W Hotels’ vision of providing luxurious accommodations for those who appreciate a more sophisticated lifestyle. Its aesthetics are inspired by a Hollywood creation that brought international attention to the city via its unique cinematic lens. By incorporating Macau’s striking juxtaposition of old and new, along with its Chinese and Portuguese influences, a spotlight is shone on a modern and contemporary Macau.

Upon your arrival at the hotel, you’ll be welcomed by an immediate sense of glamour and luxury. The W Macau- Studio City’s philosophy comes to life through its diverse accommodation choices, ranging from restful rooms adorned with a touch of Hollywood nostalgia to expansive suites that reflect Macau’s heritage fusing East and West. These suites feature vintage wardrobes, Bauhaus-style furniture, and light fixtures designed to mirror anchors and Macau’s notable Guia Lighthouse. Each room is complete with the W Hotels’ signature W MixBar, designed uniquely in Macau to reflect the lorcha, a once-popular sailing vessel that combines a Portuguese hull with a Chinese-style junk rig with batten sails.

Beyond the rooms and suites, W Macau – Studio City offers a plethora of dining experiences and amenities to keep you entertained and content. Start your day with an international spread at the trading port-inspired Hawker Hawker buffet before savouring contemporary Cantonese dishes with breathtaking city views at DIVA on the top floor. Set in a halo shape, the space features ceiling fixtures resembling the scales of a dragon.

As the day concludes, unwind with a few exquisite cocktails or top-shelf spirits at the adjacent Blind Tiger, an apothecary-inspired bar offering stunning views of the city’s skyline. You may also record your own music inside the first W Sound Suite in Greater China Area inside the bar.

While you’re there, don’t forget to explore WET, the hotel’s extraordinary 16m indoor pool. Indulge in a leisurely swim or relax on the swinging beds, jacuzzi, steam room, sauna, and cool-down pool. For a tranquil experience, visit the AWAY® Spa, promising a soothing session that will help you detox, rejuvenate, and refresh.

The hotel is conveniently located a 5-minute drive from Hengqin Port, 15-minute drive from Macau International Airport, 20 minutes from Macau Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal, and a 30-minute drive from Hong Kong Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. Room and suite options range from 37 to 258 sqm, each of which provide touches of personalisation including Bluetooth-connect sound systems, Signature W MixBar, and 24/7 Whatever/Whenever™ service.

With all the essentials for an unforgettable stay in our neighbouring port city, the W Macau – Studio City, boasting 430 guest rooms and 127 suites, is now accepting reservations here.