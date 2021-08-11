Beer, snacks and chill sessions with friends is a combination one just can’t resist. And with International Beer Day falling this month, here are some craft beer varieties from across the world you must try to satisfy the beer-lover in you!

Is there anything more gratifying than pints of frothy beer, accompanied by your favourite snacks and hanging out with your best buddies? While the beer snob in you may be thinking of old favourites, allow us to tempt you into trying some renowned and new varieties from breweries from around the world.

So, what are you waiting for? Check out some of the best breweries from around the world crafting ales, lagers and more.

Hill Farmstead Brewery, Vermont, USA

The quintessential Hill Farmstead Brewery proclaims the top spot in the RateBeer rankings of 2020, producing one of the most sought-after beers in the world. They have a diverse range of beer styles, including Indian pale ale, single hop, wheat ale and fruit beer.

Started in 2010 by founder Shaun E. Hill as a high-school project, the brewery has come a long way in just a decade. Their recent debuts include fruited ales with cherries and raspberries. Other popular beer styles include Helles — Marie and ales with organic German malts — and American India Pale Ale.

Side Project Brewing, Missouri, USA

Side Project Brewing specialises in 100 per cent barrel-aged brews such as Saisons and Wild Ales. What started as an experiment in home brewing by owners Cory and Karen King led to the inception of Side Project Brewing, which sold their first beer in 2013.

Side Project Brewing was recently awarded the Mid County Chamber of Commerce 2020 Business of Year Award in June. They were dubbed the ‘Best Brewer Tap Room’ in Missouri for the fifth consecutive year by RateBeer, along with their three beer styles named the best in the world for 2019 — Merci Blend #3, Side Project Punchdown Pinot Noir and Shared Barrel-aged Coconut Vibes.

Mikkeller, Denmark

With 250 branches of bars, clubs and restaurants in 37 countries, Mikkeller specialises in a myriad of beer styles that include hops, malt, barrel-aged, spontaneous fermented beers and fruit beers. Founded in 2003 as a home experiment by a teacher in the kitchen, Mikkel Borg Bjergsø has grown it into a highly-acclaimed Danish brewery with their craft beer exported to over 50 countries and counting.

Their most popular beer styles include IPA, lager, pilsner, stout, dark lager, pale ale and sour ale.

Trillium Brewing Company, Massachusetts, USA

Founders JC and Esther Tetreault started Trillium Brewing Company with just three employees, to produce the best craft beer, inspired by the concept of a farmhouse brewery. Today, they work in collaboration with over 30 local vendors and use fresh and sustainably sourced local ingredients to craft the finest quality brew. Their key products include soak hard seltzers, India Session Ales, sour wheat beers (Berliner Weisse), stouts and lagers.

Tempest Brewing Co, Scotland

The award-winning brewery, Tempest Brewing Co, started in a garage in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2010. Then, founder Gavin moved the operations to Scotland. They continue to expand their presence with a new brewhouse (30HL brewery) in Tweedbank, and in 2017, they got the chance to host the Springfest and Oktoberfest festivals.

Their popular craft beer styles include IPA, pale ale, alcohol-free pale, stout, barrel-aged scotch ale, lager and spiced imperial stout, among others.

Three Floyds Brewing Company, Indiana, USA

Established in 1996, Three Floyds Brewing Company started with just a hundred dollars, and today, they are the producers of the most coveted ales and lagers. Their secret? They use just four main ingredients to create a diverse range of beer styles, each encompassing unique flavours.

Their most delish craft beers include Irish-style seasonal red ale, hazy IPA, limited release single-hop IPA and barrel-wood aged American sour ale.

Founders Brewing Co. (Mahou San Miguel), Michigan, USA

Founders Brewing Company began in 1997 and is working on the underlying principles of social equity, environmental conservation, and arts and culture to produce exceptional craft beer among other products.

Some of their popular beer styles include barrel-aged beers, year-round IPAs, nitro oatmeal stouts, limited edition Belgian-style ales and hard seltzers. Velvet Rush is the newest addition to their bourbon barrel-aged brown ale series.

Cloudwater Brew Co, England, UK

Manchester’s Cloudwater was founded in 2014 and it brewed its first beer in 2015. The USP of their beer is consistency, use of precise flavours and the finest quality ingredients used to craft the best quality brew. Their latest venture, called the Barrel Programme, derives inspiration from the nostalgic foamy pint of ’80s lager beers and punches of snakebite accompanied by salty snacks.

Nøgne Ø, Norway

The pioneers of acclaimed Norwegian craft beer, Nøgne Ø came into existence in 2003 and have now expanded into a state-of-the-art brewery with over 1,000 hl production of more than 20 styles of ales. Claiming to be the largest supplier of handcrafted beers in Norway, their varieties of beer include imperial IPA, stouts, pale ale, Belgian-style Saison, strong dark ale and Belgian blonde ale.

Uiltje Brewing Company (Swinkels Family Brewers), Netherlands

With a motto to brew the best Dutch beer using the best hops, Uiltje Brewing Company was started in Haarlem in the Netherlands by Robbert Uyleman. What makes them one of the best breweries in the world and their beer so special is experimentation with ingredients to create the finest quality beer.

The hops are harvested from secret locations around the world to prepare award-winning beers – Bird of Prey, a fruity IPA and Cascade green sweater, single-hop double IPA. Other beer styles include lager, IPAs, pale ales and bock beers.

