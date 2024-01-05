Art Deco gems: The most exquisite Art Deco hotels worldwide

Explore the enchantment of Art Deco as we present 15 lavish hotels that transport you to a bygone era of grandeur and opulence. Characterised by striking patterns and sophisticated architectural designs, these hotels provide a captivating fusion of symmetry and vibrant aesthetics.

What are Art Deco hotels?

In the 1920s and 1930s, a surge of striking geometric patterns emerged in decorative arts and architectural designs across the US and Europe. As hotels embellished their walls and interiors with symmetrical lines and opulent designs, these establishments became known as Art Deco hotels.

These hotels command attention with elements like mirrors, vibrant hues, painted glass and bold shapes, all woven together in captivating geometrical arrangements. Guests stepping into these spaces are transported to an era characterised by extravagant elegance and opulence, offering a chance to relive the magic of a bygone era.

Best Art Deco hotels around the world

Art Deco Imperial Hotel, Czech Republic

Mimicking the definition of Art Deco designs to the T is the luxurious Art Deco Imperial Hotel in Prague. Geometric patterns, sleek lines, marble, polished wood and original artwork adorn the interior styling of the hotel. The Imperial suite offers a lavish experience with a marble bathroom, oversized bathtub and L’OCCITANE toiletries.

Café Imperial, with its Art Nouveau ceramic tiling and mosaic ceiling, offers a dining experience featuring traditional Czech dishes with a modern twist, like Braised Veal Cheeks, Braised Shank of Lamb, and Imperial Cake. The hotel’s decorative elements can be found even inside the Fitness & Wellness Centre, showcasing historical mosaics.

Claridge’s, United Kingdom

One of the finest Art Deco hotels, Claridge’s in London boasts a rich history and design elements from the Art Deco era. Renovated over the years, the hotel retains its classic charm with features like glass screens, Dale Chihuly light sculptures and black and white marbled flooring. The suites, including The Residence and The Penthouse, offer heritage touches and are equipped with lavish amenities.

Like architecture, the epicurean scene is also a blend of classic and contemporary, showcased by delicacies like Fine de Claire oysters with carrot mignonette or roasted Norfolk chicken with brioche stuffing.

The Inchcolm by Ovolo, Australia

Once a medical facility in Brisbane, The Inchcolm by Ovolo harmoniously blends avant-garde designs with classic Art Deco architecture. The entrance hall’s Cabinet of Curiosity captures the essence of the Ovolo brand with an eclectic mix of books, art, and artefacts. The hotel’s 50 carefully designed rooms, including 47 suites, feature bespoke lighting, record players and Sydney artist Kerrie Brown’s commissioned prints.

The Inchcolm Bar, with its Martini Hour, offers a sophisticated and exclusive experience to enjoy specially crafted martinis in a setting that exudes comfort and elegance.

Rome Cavalieri, Italy

Art collections spanning centuries adorn the walls of Rome Cavalieri, creating a museum-like immersion for guests. The interior decor boasts elements from Swarovski and Karl Lagerfeld’s designs, creating a luxurious ambience throughout the hotel. The Imperial Rooms, offering a blend of opulence and art, provide private balconies with stunning views. Booking one of these rooms grants access to the Imperial Club, offering exclusive views of artistic treasures and gourmet offerings.

The hotel’s three Michelin-star restaurant, La Pergola, helmed by Heinz Beck, serves dishes rooted in Italian and Mediterranean traditions. Guests can also enjoy the hotel’s two fine tennis clay courts, known to be used by top-ranked tennis players during the Rome Masters.

The Siam, Thailand

Among the most beautiful and luxurious Art Deco hotels in the world, the Siam in Bangkok draws inspiration from Paris’ Musée d’Orsay for its interior design. Muted tones and natural textures like wood, leather and stone enhance the artistic ambience. The luxurious Siam Suite, spanning 80 square metres, features an oversized king bed and a lavish Italian bathtub designed for two.

For a taste of the rich tapestry of Thai cuisine, Chon Thai restaurant is the place to eat at. Prepared from local and fresh produce, they serve guests within traditional Thai teak wood houses. Meanwhile, at the Opium Spa, indulge in exclusive Sodashi therapies and products focusing on skin rejuvenation and deep relaxation. Committed to environmental conservation, the hotel also encourages the use of refillable water containers and eliminates single-use plastic bottles.

The Peninsula, Hong Kong

After a remarkable 2013 renovation, The Peninsula in Hong Kong emerged as a glamorous hotel with an oriental-chic ambience. Cream upholstery, leather-finished wardrobes, and Copper-coloured Chinese-inspired ink paintings on the walls create a classic yet contemporary look. Suites feature crystal chandeliers, silk upholstery and Persian rugs.

The gastronomy experience is equally opulent with Gaddi’s, a three Michelin-starred French restaurant, and Spring Moon, renowned for its refined Cantonese delicacies, from Braised Bird’s Nest Soups to delectable dim sum varieties.

The Silo, South Africa

Nestled in Cape Town, South Africa, The Silo resonates with the vibrant essence of this coastal city. Its interior design effortlessly merges contemporary African art with vintage items from various cultures. The hotel’s standout feature is its breathtaking 56-panel pillowed-glass windows, offering panoramic city views. Accommodations, including Duplex Suites, Family Duplex Suites, Royal Suites and the Penthouse, offer spaciousness and luxury, equipped with amenities like cinema rooms and private spa spaces.

The culinary landscape is diverse, ranging from the relaxed atmosphere of The Granary Café, serving delectable dinners and Sunday brunch, to the elevated experience of rooftop dining at The Silo Rooftop. Beyond multifaceted experiences, the Silo Spa provides a serene escape with amenities like a double-treatment room, gym, sauna, dedicated manicure/pedicure area and a range of the latest therapies, signature treatments, and tailored spa techniques.

The Dolder Grand, Switzerland

Exemplifying historical grandeur and opulence in Zurich, The Dolder Grand boasts an impressive art collection from prominent artists like Henry Moore. The suites are themed around famous musicians and actors.

The Saltz Restaurant, designed by artist Rolf Sachs, offers tasteful extravagance with locally sourced cuisine in a simple yet luxurious atmosphere. The Ladies’ Spa and the Gentlemen’s Spa feature design-focused spaces, including a meditation room with a mesmerising dome made of mirror mosaic, providing moments of tranquillity.

Umaid Bhawan Palace, India

Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, one of India’s last grand palaces, combines Eastern and Western influences in its architecture. Guestrooms and suites draw inspiration from the Art Deco designs, adorned with carefully curated artworks from the Palace’s collection. Opulent bathrooms feature unique elements like bathtubs carved from a single piece of pink Italian marble. The suites offer private balconies or sit-out areas with breathtaking views of lush lawns, courtyards or the majestic Mehrangarh Fort.

The butler service stands out, arranging thoughtful experiences like vintage car drives through the city or dining experiences in the Thar Desert under starry skies. Risala restaurant serves aromatic smoked lamb kebabs and flavourful green-lentil dal amidst portraits of former maharajas.

The Peninsula, France

Captivating architectural beauty defines this Parisian hotel, showcasing a dedication to fine details. From dark furniture, high gloss piano finishes and mouldings reminiscent of Art Deco styles to wood carvings, mosaics and stuccos adorning every corner, the level of detail is remarkable.

The Peninsula Paris offers an expansive dining experience through its six food and beverage venues, showcasing the best of French cuisine and Peninsula hospitality. Accommodations are exquisite and spacious, with some boasting exceptional sizes. Enhancing the stay are thoughtful touches like a well-designed dressing table, valet box and a built-in nail dryer. The hotel features an indoor heated 20-metre swimming pool within The Peninsula Spa, offering six private treatment rooms and two VIP couples’ suites.

The Plaza Hotel, New York

More than a luxury hotel, The Plaza Hotel is a cultural touchstone with a century-long history of hosting elite gatherings, kings, presidents and iconic figures. Its architectural grandeur and style variety stand out, featuring meticulous stonework, elaborate wood panelling, murals depicting medieval scenes, intricate carvings and decorative ceilings showcasing an eclectic mix of architectural styles. Meticulously designed accommodations showcase luxury and sophistication with mosaic floors, 24-carat gold-plated fixtures in bathrooms, and commissioned art and furniture in the Legacy Suites.

The Palm Court restaurant, after a stunning renovation, offers a diverse menu amidst lush greenery and soaring stained-glass domes. The Guerlain Spa is a heritage, renowned for exclusive facial massage techniques originating in 1939.

The Savoy, United Kingdom

Beaming brightly in the opulent landscape of London, The Savoy, since 1889, shares a continuous association with the British royal family. Despite multiple transformations, the luxurious hotel retains its Edwardian and Art Deco styles. Each room or suite reflects the hotel’s rich heritage, with many offering breathtaking views of the River Thames and London’s iconic landmarks. The hotel’s collaboration with Gucci has transformed the Royal Suite with Gucci Décor items.

British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay operates two restaurants (Savoy Grill and River Restaurant), while the Beaufort Bar and American Bar are known for their unique ambience and exceptional cocktails.

Prince de Galles, France

Nestled just steps away from the iconic Arc de Triomphe in Paris, Prince de Galles emanates the same historic charm and beauty as the monument itself. The interiors pay homage to the glamorous 1930s era with a blend of black marble, Macassar ebony, and exquisite furnishings. The lobby showcases a handcrafted chandelier inspired by the hotel’s emblem. Guest rooms and suites displaying Saint Laurent marble, intricate mosaic details and gold-leaf chandeliers, add to the overall sophistication.

The refined dining experience at Le Patio and Restaurant & Bar 19.20 complements the wellness emphasis, with the Wellness Suite providing spa treatments for perfect relaxation during your stay.

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel, Singapore

This luxurious five-star hotel in Singapore pays homage to its colonial past while elegantly blending Victorian and Art Deco styles. Precise lines, geometric shapes, and ornate details are tastefully captured in its building and interiors. Luxurious elements such as travertine limestone columns, high-gloss piano, rosewood lacquered finishes, Italian marble floors and original Chengal wood flooring contribute to its appeal. The rooms reflect colonial charm and historical fusion, with The Grand Deluxe Room showcasing exquisite finishings reminiscent of Singapore’s modern history.

The Michelin-starred 15 Stamford restaurant offers a culinary experience that reimagines traditional Asian cuisine with inventive twists, blending historical flavours with modern culinary innovation.

The Imperial, India

Flowing seamlessly from common areas to rooms and restaurants, The Imperial in Delhi showcases Art Deco interiors with dominating impressions of colonial architecture. Enriching the ambience is an extensive collection of over 5,000 original artworks from the 17th and 18th centuries. Adorned with Lalique lights and Porthault linen imported from France, the stay here is a luxurious experience.

Culinary delights await at San Gimignano, the Italian restaurant, and The Spice Route, serving Asian and Indian cuisines. The hotel provides an ideal setting for sipping meticulously brewed tea or coffee, reminiscent of European royal courts. The wellness escape revolves around Ayurvedic traditions, where the spa curates personalised journeys for guests based on ancient Indian wellness traditions.

(Hero and Feature Image Credit: The Plaza)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How are Art Deco hotels different from luxury hotels?

An Art Deco hotel can be considered a luxury hotel if it offers top-notch accommodations, amenities, and services. The term Art Deco refers to an architectural style that emerged in the 1920s and 30s across the US and Europe. Geometric and sleek patterns are the hallmarks of Art Deco designs.

– How much does Art Deco hotel stay cost?

The cost varies depending on the hotel. For opulent and grand properties like Claridge’s in London, UK, expect prices starting from USD 1,000 and upwards.

– What is the menu at Art Deco hotels?

There is no set menu at Art Deco hotels; it varies by hotel and location. While these hotels typically offer international cuisines like Japanese or Italian, they also provide options reflecting local flavours.

– What to explore at the Art Deco hotels?

The standout feature of Art Deco hotels is their designs. These luxurious hotels capture attention with elements such as mirrors, vibrant hues, painted glass, and bold shapes, all woven together in captivating geometrical arrangements. Additionally, some hotels boast expansive collections of art or antique items.