Airbnb is offering up Barbie’s DreamHouse for an exclusive stay

Ever fantasised about living like Barbie? Well, that dream’s about to become a reality for a few lucky somebodies, because Airbnb is offering a free stay in her majestic pink DreamHouse.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated movie, which stars Margot Robbie as Barbie, fans can officially rent the Malibu mansion for a two-night stay. Beginning from July 17 at 10 a.m. PT, Ken’s room in the DreamHouse will be available for booking, and selected winners will be able to live pretty in pink on July 21 and 22.

“Placed perfectly above the beach with panoramic views, this life-size toy pink mansion is a dream come true!” the listing on Airbnb reads.

The one-of-a-kind experience will be hosted by Ken, Barbie’s right-hand man, who is played by Ryan Gosling in the upcoming flick. While the mansion may be completely awash in Barbie’s iconic neon pink, it doesn’t mean Ken can’t make his mark.

During their stay, guests will be able to access Ken’s “awesome wardrobe to find your best beach fit,” and will also receive a pair of roller skates in pink and yellow alongside a complimentary surfboard.

To bask longer in the revamped Kenergy of the DreamHouse, guests can also learn to boogie on the outdoor disco floor and join a “beach off” by the infinity pool.

“We all have dreams, and Barbie is lucky enough to have a house full of them,” said Ken in the press release. “But now, it’s my turn, and I can’t wait to host guests inside this one-of-a-kind – dare I say, one-of-a-Ken? – digs.”

The listing celebrates the July 21 release of “Barbie”, directed by Greta Gerwig and written in collaboration with Noah Baumbach. The cast features Robbie, Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman and Will Ferrell.

In commemoration of the release, Airbnb will also donate to NGO Save the Children, which delivers educational resources and support to children, families and wider communities with a focus on empowering girls.

(Images: Airbnb)