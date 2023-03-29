BAPE and adidas Originals celebrate 20 years together with a new collaboration

BAPE® is celebrating two major anniversaries this year. The iconic Japanese brand is celebrating its 30th birthday, and their longstanding partnership with adidas Originals is now into its 20th year.

In honour of the occasion, BAPE® and adidas Originals have come together once more, for a series of five unique collections that will drop over the course of the year. The labels have prepared a series of timeless looks inspired by their respective archives. Expect signature silhouettes from the Three Stripes with BAPE® details and graphics.

The celebration kicks off with a new spin on the Campus 80s sneaker: BAPE STA™ appliqué replaces the stripes on one side of the shoe, and other co-branded touches such as gold heel patches and gold lace jewels complete the look.

Beginning on 1 April, the Three Stripes and BAPE® will be launching a series of drops, content, and events over the year in celebration of where it all began: way back in 2003, with a pair of Super Ape Stars.

Check out images from the new collaboration below:

(All images c/o of adidas Originals)