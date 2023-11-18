10 best cafes in KL’s Taman Melawati, according to the locals

There’s no denying it, cafe culture has truly reached critical mass in Malaysia, with a brand-new roster of names being introduced almost every month. Consequently, this has led to the establishment of cafe enclaves throughout some of the Klang Valley’s most notable regions, which include some of the best cafes tucked away in the quiet neighbourhood of KL’s Taman Melawati.

What’s the big deal about Taman Melawati?

Dating back fifty years, Taman Melawati got its start as many swathes of the city did from the time: as a rubber plantation. More specifically, the land it stood upon was once occupied by the Hawthornton Estate, owned by prominent local businessman Loke Yew, encompassing neighbouring regions that include Wangsa Maju and Taman Sri Rampai.

Today, the township is a far cry from its rural roots, boasting a significant amount of development that has since transformed it into one of the most covetable addresses in the greater Klang Valley area. Given its proximity to the Malaysian National Film Development Corporation headquarters and Rolodex of prominent celebrity residents, some have even come to dub Melawati as the ‘Hollywood of Malaysia’.

Beyond glitz and glamour, Melawati has also proven to be a popular spot for locals who enjoy basking in nature, being located relatively close to popular hiking spots such as Bukit Tabur, while set against the majestic backdrop of the Klang Gates Quartz Ridge. The latter bears the distinction of being the longest quartz ridge in the world.

As for coffee, a new generation of entrepreneurs has made a point of revitalising much of Taman Melawati’s aging retail districts by introducing some of the best cafes in the vicinity, which in turn has made it an exceedingly popular spot for intrepid cafe-hoppers who are in the know.

10 best cafes in KL’s Taman Melawati, as suggested by locals: