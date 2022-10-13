Tomatoes, to-mah-toes: 5 tomatoey cocktails that aren’t just Bloody Marys

Is it a fruit? Is it a vegetable? We’ve been obligingly told it’s both, but the question we should be asking is: can it be made delightfully into a cocktail? The answer, again, is yes – and it’s much more than a Bloody Mary.

Canto Mary

The legends of the Bloody Mary are myriad. Gonzo journalist and all-round degenerate Hunter S Thompson, for example, famously enjoyed not one, not two, but four Bloody Marys per breakfast. But many if not all of these told-and-retold factoids will lead to the marbled landing of the St Regis Hotel in New York, which claims the cocktail as its very own creation. In the Hong Kong chapter, the Canto Mary earns its name with dry tangerine peel, Kowloon soy sauce and Chinese five spice swished and stirred into its tomato-juice base – just in case you needed your Saturday morning hair-of-the-dog with a splash of local flair.

The St Regis Bar, 2/F, The St Regis Hong Kong, 1 Harbour Drive, Wan Chai, +852 2138 6810

Bloody “Beef” Maria

If you’ve ever wondered how chilled beef stock might taste, you needn’t look further from, probably, the contents of your fridge. But you also needn’t look further than Coa, Asia’s Best Bar, as Jay Khan revives a little-known cocktail from the ’50s, fabulously named the Bullshot, with his very own twist. That twist? Switching out the cocktail’s signature vodka for mezcal, of course — firmly on brand for the agave-friendly watering hole. Coa’s Bloody “Beef ” Maria is made with the forementioned beef stock, Morita chile, Sichuan pepper and tomato cordial. Have a glass of agua on hand – she’s salty.

Coa, Shop A, LG/F Wah Shin House, 6-10 Shin Hing Street, Central, +852 2813 5787

“The Original” by Agung Prabowo

Agung Prabowo’s take on the Bloody Mary is, really, only true to the cocktail in its savoury spirit. It’s not fire-truck red, for one. It’s also not served in a highball glass, does not come with the garden-variety lemon wedge-celery stalk combo and does not complement any iteration of staple brunch fare. Then again, you’re not at Penicillin for anything run-of-the-mill – and with a name like The Original and ingredients like cherry tomato water, salted coconut syrup, basil-tomato seed tincture and an oyster-leaf garnish you must chew in between sips, you’re in for something incredibly special. And addictive. (But we knew that about salt already.)

Penicillin, Amber Lodge, L/G, 23 Hollywood Road, Central, +852 9880 7995

Tomatini

An inspired concoction of freshly muddled tomatoes seasoned with salt, pepper and white balsamic vinegar? We’ll say it first: LPM Restaurant & Bar’s signature Tomatini, stirred up by star-bartender Jimmy Barrat just a little over a decade ago, is pretty much a salad. It’s just served in a swanky Martini glass with a generous, practically healthy swig of vodka. And, if it makes you feel better, we’re all for tallying this vegetal tipple – and yes, it’s vegetal to the point of umami, not fruity; apologies to the tomato-is-a-fruit camp – towards your five-a-day count. Then, have four more after that.

LPM Restaurant & Bar, H Queen’s, 23-29 Stanley Street, Central, +852 2887 1113

The Salisterra

A blithely sipped Martini is perhaps as gentlemanly a drink as any utterance of the name James Bond can impress, but the spy was particular about his shaken-not-stirred serve. He’s partial to the Vesper, which dabbles in both gin and vodka as opposed to either – the very drink that’s inspired Salisterra’s eponymous concoction. This iteration of the gin-vodka-vermouth Vesper triptych is made extra savoury – and at Salisterra, salt is quite literally in its name – with dill, homemade tomato tincture and a pickled pearl onion speared through as garnish. So, really: it’s a Vesper Gibson Martini.

Salisterra, 49/F, The Upper House, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Admiralty, +852 3968 1106

