In pics: Blooming cherry blossoms around the world in 2023

Cherry blossom or sakura season is here, and cities across the world are brimming with sweet-smelling, pink and white blooms. We take you on a pictorial tour with some stunning images of these flowers at their best this year!

Cherry blossoms are common across Japan, China and South Korea. In Japanese culture, the annual blooming of these trees, as well as the short period they flower for, is a reminder of human nature, nobleness and transience.

Japan also has a name for the act of appreciating or viewing cherry blossoms, called ‘hanami’. The country is known for its cherry blossom viewing parties, picnics under the trees and annual festivities and sets of activities such as dance performances, flea markets, food tastings, musical nights and a whole lot more.

According to the Japan National Tourism Organization, Sakura flowers stay in full bloom for about a week and are said to be at their most picturesque when the delicate flowers gently flutter down from the trees and fall on the ground. The pink and white flowers are not just a mesmerising sight to behold, but also fill the air with their sweet, gentle fragrance.

While local to East Asia, these ornamental cherry trees are also seen across regions in Europe and the USA, such as Germany, Austria and Washington DC. These flowers fully bloom between March to May, and some cities host cherry blossom viewing festivals to attract more visitors each year. As the flowers bloom this year, we’ve curated stunning images of the pink and white blossoms across countries for you to view from home.

Hero Image: Courtesy Yuichi YAMAZAKI/AFP; Featured Image: Courtesy ayumi kubo/Unsplash

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure Asia.