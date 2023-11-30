facebook
Home > Uncategorized > Formula 1 builds karting facility in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Formula 1 builds karting facility in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Uncategorized
30 Nov 2023 04:20 PM

Formula 1 builds karting facility in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Aaron Chow
Editor

Formula 1 is officially partnering with Tottenham Hotspur for a new immersive karting experience dubbed F1 Drive – London. It will be the world’s first in-stadium electric karting facility and the longest indoor karting track in London.

The new F1 DRIVE – London brand will debut trackside at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone meanwhile construction of the karting track is underway at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium underneath the iconic South Stand.

“We are delighted to launch the F1 DRIVE – London brand and social channels today, taking another step towards opening this exciting new attraction,” says Brandon Snow, Managing Director, Commercial at Formula 1. “Having this physical F1 touchpoint to inspire and engage new and more diverse audiences year-round is a key stage in making our sport more accessible and inclusive. The development of the cutting-edge track and kart design has been fantastic to see and we can’t wait to welcome our first racers later this year.”

As the world’s first official F1 karting experience, F1 DRIVE looks to issue in a new era of karting promising “authentic sounds,” “guidance from your virtual race engineer,” and a digital display with speed, stats, and track status. As F1 Drivers all start their careers with karting, it will be interesting to see how far the most popular racing series in the world can take the experience. For now, we know the electric karts will have variable power settings to allow for a wide variety of skill levels with DRS buttons teased on the steering wheels.

Look for F1 DRIVE to open to the public in early 2024.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by F1 DRIVE – London (@f1drivelondon)

Images: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula 1 Tottenham Hotspur Go-Kart F1 Drive
Formula 1 builds karting facility in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Aaron Chow

Editor

aaron.chow@burdaluxury.com

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.