Formula 1 builds karting facility in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Formula 1 is officially partnering with Tottenham Hotspur for a new immersive karting experience dubbed F1 Drive – London. It will be the world’s first in-stadium electric karting facility and the longest indoor karting track in London.

The new F1 DRIVE – London brand will debut trackside at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone meanwhile construction of the karting track is underway at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium underneath the iconic South Stand.

“We are delighted to launch the F1 DRIVE – London brand and social channels today, taking another step towards opening this exciting new attraction,” says Brandon Snow, Managing Director, Commercial at Formula 1. “Having this physical F1 touchpoint to inspire and engage new and more diverse audiences year-round is a key stage in making our sport more accessible and inclusive. The development of the cutting-edge track and kart design has been fantastic to see and we can’t wait to welcome our first racers later this year.”

As the world’s first official F1 karting experience, F1 DRIVE looks to issue in a new era of karting promising “authentic sounds,” “guidance from your virtual race engineer,” and a digital display with speed, stats, and track status. As F1 Drivers all start their careers with karting, it will be interesting to see how far the most popular racing series in the world can take the experience. For now, we know the electric karts will have variable power settings to allow for a wide variety of skill levels with DRS buttons teased on the steering wheels.

Look for F1 DRIVE to open to the public in early 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F1 DRIVE – London (@f1drivelondon)

Images: Mark Thompson/Getty Images