Graniph releases a massive ‘Harry Potter’ summer collection

Any Potterheads? If yes, there’s some good news for you! Graniph, a Japanese graphic T-shirt store, has just collaborated with Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts for its new 2023 Summer collection.

You can expect to find numerous T-shirts, mugs, and tote bags, featuring your favourite Harry Potter characters, from the main characters Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley to various supporting characters like Draco Malfoy, the Weasleys, Voldemort and more.

The designs are simple with most of them arriving in staple tee colors, but they graphics are sure to bring back some memories. It would be a perfect opportunity to show off your love for Harry Potter via the label’s numerous offerings. The mugs and totes themselves also make for nice little gifts for your Potterheads friend.

The Graniph 2023 Harry Potter collection has a wide array of items which sees 30 t-shirts, 24 mugs, and 24 tote bags — some of the items have already sold out. Each T-shirt and tote bag is priced at ¥3,500 JPY (approximately 195 HKD) while the mugs are priced at ¥2,500 JPY (~140 HK dollars).

If you still haven’t watched the Harry Potter series, binge-watch them on HBO Max before the new TV series comes out! Max, a new streaming service combining HBO Max and Discovery + is expected to release the new Harry Potter TV series in the coming future.

If you are interested in Harry Potter, then you won’t want to miss the Harry Potter exhibition that’s coming to Macau at the Londoner. Stay tuned for further updates.

(Image: Graniph)