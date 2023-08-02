CASETiFY and GrowthRing collide for a homegrown collection celebrating kowloon

Headquartered in Hong Kong, CASETiFY works with homegrown label GrowthRing & Supply for a limited-edition collection.

The series features GrowthRing’s iconic Yokosuka embroidery across satin fabrics. Classic “Kowloon Walled City” and “Haw Par Mansion” designs are featured across the soft-touch MacBook Case and phone cases. Other tech accessories include MagSafe wireless chargers and AirPods Cases featuring retro “九龍 (Kowloon)” typography. Rounding out the offerings are a number of apparel offerings including various washed and hand-quilted tees and caps subtly co-branded with the CASETiFY logo.

The GRS x CASETiFY collection is now available via CASETiFY’s Landmark store, YOHO MALL store, MOKO store, and online store. Pieces range from $279 to $789 HKD. Take a closer look at the offerings below.

