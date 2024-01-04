KEBUKE tea company launches first overseas store in Harbour City, Hong Kong

Hong Kong calling! KEBUKE, a renowned Taiwanese tea company specialising in black tea, has made its international debut at Harbour City in Hong Kong. The company envisions that upon the arrival of tea-laden vessels at the docks, people will be irresistibly drawn by the captivating aroma of this exquisite beverage.

In Taiwanese, KEBUKE means “Are you thirsty?”, is a way of greeting. Established in early summer, 2008, KEBUKE started in Taichung, with the belief that “when something goes back to basics, it shows its purest form – and people are no different.” This may be one reason why this Taiwanese tea company is committed to putting black tea at the heart of its products. KEBUKE has maintained its original intention and persistence of classic tea and won the love of Taiwanese people.

KEBUKE Classic Drinks

First up is Jasmine Green Tea with Grapefruit柚香茉芽. Refreshing grapefruit and green tea blend together, which is a classic in the KEBUKE fruit tea series. Then, Honey Rice Oolong Tea with A Whole Lemon金檸米芳 in Mix Tea series features an entire lemon steeping in the tea. The refreshing purity demands carefully measured sugar to make the sweet flavours just right. Additionally, KEBUKE fuses black Tea with milk tea to present the Tea Latte collection. Signature Black Tea Latte熟成歐蕾 falls under the category of milk tea, but offers a refreshing kick and not too sweet. Finally, KEBUKE designed Brown Sugar Bubble Milk Tea 黑玉歐露 specifically for pearl lovers. Taiwan’s classic aged milk tea is always best paired with brown sugar pearls and at KEBUKE, you can mix and match toppings according to your preferences.

KEBUKE has a soft opening in Hong Kong starting from the end of December and the official opening on January 6 will bring more promotional activities which can be found here. KEBUKE often teams up with other brands to unveil limited-edition drinks. In 2023, it collaborated with Disney and Peanuts to bring exclusive drinks to consumers. Look forward to more surprises in the near future!

KEBUKE Tea Company Hong Kong (可不可熟成茶行)

Tel: 2851-2833

Address: Shop OT G49, Ground Floor, Ocean Terminal, Habour City, Kowloon

(Images: KEBUKE, @Kebuke HK/Facebook, @allzhucaneat/Instagram)