The perfect pairing, climate change, and worms: talking Moët et Chandon’s Grand Vintage 2015 with cellar master Benoît Guorez

A bottle of Moët et Chandon’s Grand Vintage 2015 can stand for a lot of things; like all champagnes, it symbolises togetherness and celebration. But this year in particular, holds a more serious note for Moët’s chef de cave Benoît Guoez: 2015 was the year of reckoning. As the world begins coming to grips with the effects of climate change, even an action as irreverent as popping a bottle of champers may soon be very different.

“2015 was really the year when I realised the effect of global warming on our grapes and style of our wines,” Guoez says. In hindsight, he admits there were a few years that acted as warning signs, albeit weak ones. “2006, 2003, and 1999 were years that were very warm, very dry, and we had a very early harvest. But that time, we didn’t pay too much attention to it.” It’s not too odd after all, to experience an usually hot summer here or there.

But the hot summers are getting more frequent, and each summer seems to mark another record-breaking hot season, no matter where one resides in the world. Those living in colder climates might rejoice for the time being — in Hong Kong, however, we continue to curse the sun gods for our relentless heat (and humidity!) almost year-round.

In the world of champagne, there are pros and cons to the planet heating up. Less rain means less disease. Less rain also means sweeter bodies of fruit, which leads to adjusting the production and fermentation processes in order to maintain the distinct qualities of what makes champagne, champagne.

As the chef de cave of the largest and most prestigious producer of champagne in the world, science is not enough: sense means nothing without sensibility. “If you only rely on science and technicity to make wine, you will make good wine, but never great wine. To make great wine, you have to combine the technicity and the sensitivity.”

So how did the Grand Vintage 2015 come out? Guorez seems happy with the result, despite the challenges they faced: “I think we’ve really succeeded in making a champagne with fruitiness, with brightness, with a certain richness. But still with tension and freshness on the palette.”

In our conversation with Benoît Guoez below, we discuss his latest creation, the Moët et Chandon Grand Vintage 2015, the future of winemaking in the face of climate change, his own beginnings as a winemaker, and the most unlikely pairing he’s ever had with a glass of bubbly.

Can you share how you developed into this role? Others in similar roles typically start much earlier in life.

At that time, I was the youngest chef de cave of champagne. I was thirty-five. But yes, I don’t come from wine family, I don’t come from wine country. I was interested in science, and I earned my credentials in agronomy in the south of France, and it was during that time that I met with students and teachers in winemaking. That’s how I started to get interested in the wine industry.

What caught my interest was, I think, three elements. One is I’m a scientist: engineering and agronomy. So I’m quite rational. But at the same time, I think that if you only rely on science and technicity to make wine, you will make good wine, but never great wine. To make great wine, you have to combine the technicity and the sensitivity.

And what I love at Moet et Chandon is that we’re very well equipped in terms of laboratory, R&D, and so — but nevertheless every single decision we make on wine is based on blind tasting. That is not rational at all.

What makes the production of this vintage especially special to you?

The climate. Really, the climate I described. It hasn’t been an easy vintage. There are vintages where [snaps fingers] everything is balanced, everything is easy. You don’t have to do much. This one was – It was challenging to make it champagne, in a way. To really preserve the attributes, the light fruitiness, the freshness on the palette, that was the challenge.

Do you think that as the climate gradually changes, the character of champagne would also gradually evolve?

Yes. Even if we do our best to preserve the attributes of champagne, it’s going to change — as it’s always changed. Often people speak about tradition in the sense of, “oh, I do things the way they have always been, it doesn’t change.” No way. Everything is changing.

The climate is changing, our lifestyle is changing, our habits are changing the way we drink, the way we eat, the way we live. The climate has always changed, and with it, all the innovation and progress also evolves. It’s not new, you know. That’s the reason why I’m confident.

I’m confident because I’m confident in the ability of the people in Champagne to find solutions, to adapt and make the changes needed to keep making some of the greatest wines on earth.

I don’t know if you’ve seen how people on social media have started pairing champagne with McDonald’s, apparently it pairs really well. Do you have an unconventional pairing you’ve personally tried that turned out better than you thought?

Honestly, wine pairing is very personal. If you like it, you like it. I mean, we’re not going to say something’s not good, or you shouldn’t like something. We speak about taste, and taste is personal. So there are no rules, even if we try to make some.

I have one thing in mind. It happened in Hong Kong years ago. I was trying to better understand “Chinese foods.” I put the air-quotes on “Chinese food” because there is not one Chinese food, but many different kinds. At that time, somebody was guiding me in the city around the local markets, and he made me taste worms.

The second time it was in Mexico City years, years later. At first I would say, “Are you sure? Worms, does it taste good?” They were dried worms, very crunchy and salty. And crunchy and salty goes very well with champagne.

So at the beginning I was a bit hesitant, “Are you sure? It’s not a bit weird?” After I tried I said, “Yep. Why not? Wow.” So it wasn’t [the best] match, but it was something unexpected.

What’s your preferred pairing for the Grand Vintage 2015?

A few rules about matching champagne with foods. A personal rule is simplicity. I don’t like things that are complicated. What does it mean for me? It means not having thousands of ingredients on the plate. It’s about having one main ingredient, one to complement and maybe one to contrast.

Another thing that is important also, which can be challenging [pairing champagne] with Chinese cuisine, is that modern champagnes are rather dry and low in sugar. You really need to work with the saltiness that you have in Chinese cuisine, but you have to avoid an excess of sweetness. That is the challenge. Another thing that is important is to always have something crispy to play with your senses. Voila. So, for the 2015: seared scallop, beurre blanc, little bit of zest. That’s perfect.